Waterford school board president steps down one month after winning re-election
WATERFORD HIGH SCHOOL

Waterford school board president steps down one month after winning re-election

WATERFORD — Barely a month after winning a contested race for re-election, the president of the Waterford High School board has resigned his seat on the board.



Engler

Don Engler, who had been board president for the past three years, said he is stepping down because his private electrical contractor business is becoming too much of a distraction.

Engler said balancing his school board service with his personal business responsibilities was putting him at risk of missing future board meetings.

“It’s just not going to work anymore,” he said.

The remainder of the school board accepted Engler’s resignation on Monday, and the district announced it is seeking applicants to fill the vacancy on the five-member board.

CLICK HERE to read Don Engler's resignation letter from Waterford Union High School's board

School Superintendent Lucas Francois said the board president’s departure was a surprise, although Francois was aware that Engler was managing a heavy workload in his private business.

Losing a key player in the school district’s leadership always presents challenges, Francois said.

“It’s never preferred, obviously,” he said. “You’d like that continuity of care.”

At Monday’s board meeting, newly elected board members were sworn in and elections were held to choose a board president and other officers. With Engler out of the picture, Michael Schoenfeld was selected as the new board president.

The board put off appointing committee chairmen until Engler’s vacant seat is filled.

Background

Interested candidates have until 4 p.m. June 3 to submit applications to join the school board. Officials plan June 21 to appoint a replacement to serve until April 2022, when an election will be held for the board seat.

Waterford school board members serve three-year terms at a salary of $4,800 a year.

The school board works with administrators to approve and manage an estimated $14-million-a-year budget to operate Waterford Union High, which has about 1,050 students and 130 employees.

Watch the surprise graduation ceremony at Waterford Union High School for World War II veteran Raymond Schaefer, who finally fulfilled his dream at age 96.

History

Engler had served five terms on the school board, including the most recent three-year term as president.

In an election held April 6, Engler won, along with fellow board incumbent Dennis Purtell. Challenger Patrick Goldammer finished in third place, out of the running for the two board seats that were on the ballot. Engler got 1,379 votes, followed by Purtell with 1,367 votes and Goldammer with 1,265 votes.

Engler presided over one more school board meeting on April 26 before submitting his resignation on May 14, effective immediately, citing unspecified “personal reasons.”

In an interview, Engler said he has been under increasing pressure with his company, Engler Electric Inc., which he acquired from his father and now is working to relocate from Greenfield to Waukesha. He ran for reelection to the school board, he said, because he was unsure whether his job would get in the way of school business.

Since the election, he said, it became clear that he could not devote the time needed to the school. Citing his own strong feelings about serving the community, he said of the resignation decision, “It was very hard.”

Moving onward

Schoenfeld, who had been serving as vice president under Engler, said he had no indication that Engler was considering resigning to focus more time on his electrical business.

However, Schoenfeld said he has confidence in Francois and the district’s other administrators to continue managing business while the school board rebounds from Engler’s resignation. Schoenfeld said he does not anticipate the board president’s departure causing any disruptions.

“I don’t think we’re going to miss a beat,” he said. “We’re just going to pick up and move forward.”

More online

Find this story online at JournalTimes.com to read a full copy of Don Engler's resignation letter.

Tags

