WATERFORD — School board members are saying little about a teacher’s aide who was hired two weeks after allegedly being intoxicated at her previous job — and without a current state license.
Waterford Graded School Board members met behind closed doors for about an hour Monday to discuss an unspecified investigation or other personnel issue.
It was the board’s first meeting since the public learned about teacher’s aide Amy Francisco’s troubled past, including a drunken driving arrest on her way home from school.
School Board members adjourned without taking related action or making any statement about Francisco, who has been suspended without pay since December from her position at Trailside Elementary School.
School District Superintendent Tony Spence later said Francisco remains on an unpaid leave of absence from her job, and that an investigation involving her is continuing.
“We want to be very thorough in that process,” Spence said.
Francisco, who could not be reached for comment, resigned her job in Burlington last October after colleagues at Waller Elementary School accused her of
being drunk on the job, and after police arrested her on suspicion of drunken driving on her way home.
She allegedly registered a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.26 — three times the legal limit — at the time of her arrest shortly after 10 a.m. on a Monday morning.
The misdemeanor driving under the influence case is pending in Racine County Circuit Court, with a jury trial scheduled April 20.
Two weeks after the incident in Burlington, Waterford school district officials hired Francisco as a teacher’s aide for special education students at Trailside Elementary.
Spence has said that he contacted Burlington officials about Francisco, but that he had no idea about the allegations of drunkenness on the job.
On her job application in Waterford, Francisco left blank an explanation for resigning in Burlington.
She also answered “No” when
asked about any previous misdemeanor convictions, although she has a 2003 conviction in Michigan stemming from a prior drunken driving incident.
Her state license as a special education teacher’s aide
expired last summer, and state education officials have said they, too, are conducting an investigation.
Waterford school officials have not said specifically why Francisco was suspended in December or when they learned about the circumstances surrounding her resignation in Burlington.
Board members met for about 90 minutes before the closed-door session, conducting routine business with no mention of Francisco.
Members took turns offering personal statements or observations, but none mentioned the embattled Trailside Elementary aide.
Board President Mandy Fiehweg mentioned an unrelated event she attended to teach school administrators about crisis response and safety planning in schools.
“I feel like our district is very strong on that,” Fiehweg told her board colleagues. “I felt really good about that.”
