WATERFORD — Even though there is extensive construction through Downtown Waterford, the Fourth of July parade will go on — just on an altered route.
The village’s Fourth of July parade route will be the same altered route as last year and the River City 4th Fest 5K is canceled this year due to the ongoing Highway 20/83 reconstruction project, according to parade chairman Scott Gunderson.
The parade, as it did last year, will start moving west from the intersection of Seventh and Main streets, then turn north onto North Milwaukee Street and end at Foxmead Crossings/Oak Lodge Road. The previous route went from Seventh and Main to South First Street, then went south to Whitford Park.
The village plans on using the new route permanently, Gunderson and Village Administrator Zeke Jackson said.
Because South First Street is Highway 20/83, the village had to get state permits to have the parade follow the old route. Because the new route only uses village roads, it means the village does not have to jump through those same hoops to secure the route.
“It’s just a lot cleaner for everybody,” said Gunderson, a local businessman and former state representative, town supervisor and former state Department of Natural Resources official.
The parade is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. on the Fourth, and food and beverages will be available at the corner of Milwaukee and Main streets beginning at 9:30 a.m.
Anyone interested in participating in the parade can find a registration form at www.waterfordlionsclub.org or contact Gunderson at 414-581-3157. Entries are open up to the day of the parade.
