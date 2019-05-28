WATERFORD — St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic School, reportedly the oldest parish school in the state, is set to close after the end of this school year. There are currently 56 students enrolled in the K-8 school with an eighth-grade graduating class of 12 students at the school that was founded 167 years ago.
School leaders had been hopeful about its future after members of the St. Thomas Aquinas Parish voted earlier this year to continue supporting the school. At that time, 47 students had signed letters saying they intended to attend in the coming school year.
“At that point we were committed 100% to keeping the school open, with the backing of the parishioners,” said church Trustee Blaise Beaulier.
But when the May 1 deadline for students to sign contracts for the 2019-20 school year passed, and only 27 students had enrolled, school and church leaders were forced to reconsider their decision to stay open. Such small numbers would make it difficult for St. Thomas to implement a new curriculum that it was hoping would attract more students, and only seven students had enrolled in grades six through eight.
The decision for St. Thomas to stop offering grades one through eight was officially made during a joint meeting of the St. Thomas Aquinas’ Pastoral Council and Finance Council on May 9.
'A sense of loss'
“I think everybody feels a real sense of loss and disappointment,” Beaulier said. “We’ve got tremendous teachers, we’ve got tremendous students. We were very excited that the parish was behind this as well as the school families and the teachers. But every family has to make their own decision on whether this is a right fit. This is a small enrollment, it is a small school and we may have reached a point that it was concerning to some of the families and that’s no secret.”
Ann Lininger, parent of a fourth-grade student at St. Thomas and president of the St. Thomas Aquinas School Committee blamed low enrollment — at least in part — on uncertainty throughout this year regarding the school’s future.
Last June, St. Thomas parish leadership created a task force to evaluate the school’s viability because enrollment had been declining for more than 10 years. It was determined that St. Thomas needed to implement new curriculum to differentiate itself from other schools to attract more students.
In mid-March, the school announced it would be enrolling students for the 2019-20 school year following a poll in which 60% of parishioners who voted said they wanted to keep it open. Because the church provides financial support to the school, St. Thomas wanted to give parishioners a chance to weigh in.
“I think it's fair to say that my family and the 60% of parishioners who voted to keep the school open feel betrayed and sad and hurt and angry,” Lininger said via email.
Lininger has not decided where her child will attend school next year.
Beaulier said he’s seen every emotion imaginable in the reactions of staff and parents, including a sense of loss, sadness and anger.
Church leaders are still in the process of determining whether or not to offer preschool in the coming year for ages 2 to 5, and plan to inform stakeholders of a decision by June 1.
Notification
The school’s approximately 13 staff members were notified of the decision to close the morning after the joint meeting. Parents of the students enrolled for the coming year were notified via email and also through phone calls from St. Thomas’s principal and vice principal.
Beaulier said the church plans to continue to use the school building, 302 S. Second St., for its faith formation program, which provides Catholic education to children who attend public schools and has an enrollment of more than 400. The building would also be used for the preschool program, if St. Thomas decides to offer it.
“Our goal would be to continue to utilize that building in some manner for Catholic education,” Beaulier said.
The school has already submitted paperwork recommending closure to the Archdiocese of Milwaukee and is awaiting approval from Archbishop Jerome Listecki.
St. Thomas Aquinas accepts voucher students through the Wisconsin Parental Choice Program, but only about four voucher students are attending through the program this school year.
Beaulier said St. Thomas is encouraging parents to send their children to another Catholic school, but is not recommending a specific institution.
Nearby Catholic schools include Burlington Catholic School, a merger of St. Mary Catholic School and St. Charles Borromeo School in Burlington that will begin serving pre K-8 students as one entity in the fall. Consolidation was spurred by decreasing enrollment at both schools.
Other nearby Catholic institutions include St. Peter School in East Troy, St. Leonard in Muskego and St. Joseph in Big Bend, which all serve pre K-8 students.
“I think all of us are just trying to understand what the way forward looks like,” Beaulier said.
