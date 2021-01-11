Waterford’s skating rink opens

WATERFORD — The Village of Waterford’s skating rink has moved locations and is ready for skaters.
The rink, formerly located at the intersection of Main and Milwaukee streets, is now closer to the Fox River, at Ten Club Park, 100 S. 1st St. Sunday was opening day and the hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day, weather dependent.
Mike Sponholtz, parks and facilities supervisor for the village, said he’s going to try to make the hours 3-7 p.m. for family skating and 7-10 p.m. for those who want to play hockey. That should limit the number of people on the ice, he said.
Use of the ice is free. Skate rentals are $2. Hot chocolate, popcorn, candy bars and water will be available for purchase for $1 each from the Lions Club of Waterford on Fridays 6-9 p.m., Saturdays 2-9 p.m. and Sundays 2-8 p.m., said Scott Gunderson of the Lions Club.
Other than that, as the COVID-19 pandemic surges on, there aren’t going to be any further restrictions or rules and visitors should use their own judgment, Sponholtz said.
“It’s basically up to each individual to social distance,” Sponholtz said. “Families can space themselves away from one another.”
Sunday had a great turnout; there were at most 25 people on the ice at a time, he said. Overall, he’s excited for the season.
“We had a warm Christmas holiday and it wasn’t really ready yet, but it’s in really great shape now,” he said.
He hopes the rink will be able to stay open until early March, but that’s of course weather dependent as well.
“I’m glad to see a lot of people using it, and I hope for great conditions, so families can enjoy it all season long,” Sponholtz said.