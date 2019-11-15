Waterford's official Facebook page posts 'booze' allegations

“The joint meeting was not when he smelled of booze,” the village’s page wrote.

It is unclear who wrote the comments on the Facebook page. Village President Don Houston said Village Public Information Officer Colleen Schauer runs the village’s official Facebook page. Schauer did not respond to a phone call or email Friday and it's unclear if anyone else has administrative access to the account.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Houston, who did not take a stance on Jackson’s comments Thursday, said Friday he was not aware of the page’s comments but stressed “it was no official statement.”

"Our village Facebook page is supposed to be for posting about events and things like that. It should not be used for opinions whatsoever," Houston said.

In the original comment, the resident wrote that Waterford Police Chief Matt Johnson was seated next to one of the allegedly intoxicated officials during the Oct. 21 meeting. The village's page also wrote that Johnson was one of the "witnesses" of the intoxication; Johnson said Friday that he was not at that meeting.

Jackon’s allegations