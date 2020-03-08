Waterford's Maddy Bernau qualifies for Olympic trap-shooting team

Bernau said that on that first day “all the girls’ scores weren’t anything spectacular.”

“I just happened to shoot well enough and hold my own,” she said.

She said she doesn’t like to follow scores during competitions but she learned later from others that once she landed in 2nd, she held it for the rest of the competition.

“I learned a lot at this last match about how even if I get in trouble and miss a couple targets in the beginning, I have the ability to come back,” she said. “I left the match with more confidence than when I started.”

What makes Bernau stand out, according to Whittenberg is her dedication, perseverance and grit.

“It takes a strong mental game,” said Whittenberg. “She’s been putting in the time and the work.”

What’s next

Landing a spot on Team USA is also surreal for Bernau because normally, after competing on the junior national level, the next step is to get onto the national team — not land a spot on the Olympic team.

“I feel as if I skipped a level,” said Bernau. “I’m more surprised by the fact that I skipped a step in the whole process. Plus, I’m still very new to this sport.”