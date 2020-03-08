Waterford's Maddy Bernau qualifies for Olympic trap-shooting team

Waterford-area residents tuning into the Tokyo Olympics this summer may catch a familiar face representing the United States.
Maddy Bernau, originally from the Town of Waterford, will make her debut in Olympic trap shooting at the age of 22. Bernau qualified after placing second at the Olympic Team Trials in Tuscon, Arizona, which wrapped up Monday. Bernau placed 25th in women’s trap shooting at the 2018 junior world championships and competed in the World Cup in 2019.
“I’m not going to lie, the feeling that I’m actually going hasn’t hit me yet,” Bernau said. “It’s kind of surreal.”
From #4 to #2
Bernau’s reaction may partly because she was an underdog going into the competition.
At the competition in Texas before the Olympic trials, she had placed fourth; only the top two after the Tuscon match would go to Tokyo. Also, Texas was the first time she had ever placed in the top six at a national competition and she was competing against women who had years more experience than her.
“The girls I’m competing against have been shooting since they were 5, 6 years old,” said Bernau. “If I’m being honest, leading up to the match I didn’t have much confidence at all.”
Bernau said she normally fires off less than 10 practice rounds before a match. At Tuscon, she fired off between 10 to 15, trying to build her confidence.
“I was training my butt off,” she said. “Normally I don’t train as much as I did before this match.”
Chad Whittenberg, head coach of the clay target team at Martin Methodist College in Pulaski, Tennessee, and Chairman of the Board for USA Shooting, has been Bernau’s coach since she transferred to the school for the 2018-19 school year. She had previously been at Simpson College at Indianola, Iowa, but transferred when her coach took another job.
Whittenberg said Bernau, “catapulted” from fourth place to second and held onto second place for the remainder of the competition.
She broke 65 of the first 75 targets she shot at, which moved her up to second place, and her score of 220 was the highest score in the second round, which earned her the title of match champion.
Bernau finished the competition with a score of 481, 12 behind winner Kayle Browning, 27, of Conway, Arkansas. Bernau finished just ahead of Rachel Tozier, 27, of Pattonsburg, Missouri (477) and reigning world champion Ashley Carroll, 25, of Solvang, California (476).
“She has done a lot of work to get to this point,” said Whittenberg.
Bernau said that on that first day “all the girls’ scores weren’t anything spectacular.”
“I just happened to shoot well enough and hold my own,” she said.
She said she doesn’t like to follow scores during competitions but she learned later from others that once she landed in 2nd, she held it for the rest of the competition.
“I learned a lot at this last match about how even if I get in trouble and miss a couple targets in the beginning, I have the ability to come back,” she said. “I left the match with more confidence than when I started.”
What makes Bernau stand out, according to Whittenberg is her dedication, perseverance and grit.
“It takes a strong mental game,” said Whittenberg. “She’s been putting in the time and the work.”
What’s next
Landing a spot on Team USA is also surreal for Bernau because normally, after competing on the junior national level, the next step is to get onto the national team — not land a spot on the Olympic team.
“I feel as if I skipped a level,” said Bernau. “I’m more surprised by the fact that I skipped a step in the whole process. Plus, I’m still very new to this sport.”
Getting onto the team was just the first step. Bernau departs Thursday for the World Cup in India; then she will have the Tokyo test event in April and pre-Olympic training camp in South Korea before the big event.
Amid all that, on May 2 she will graduate with a bachelor’s of science in biology, with an emphasis in biomedical sciences and a chemistry minor. Her plan is to go to veterinary school and eventually become a large-animal vet.
Unfortunately the window for applying for her top choice, University of Wisconsin-Madison, closed earlier than she thought it would. So she’s decided to apply for internships and, next year, try again at UW-Madison, University of Colorado-Fort Collins and other schools she plans to research this year.
Robb Luehr contributed to this report.