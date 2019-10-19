WATERFORD — The village will provide a $260,000 upfront developer incentive for the previously approved Dairy Queen Grill and Chill, which came back to the Village Board this week with a revised plan.
The Dairy Queen — approved for the northwest corner of the intersection of Highway 36 and Sixth Street — will no longer be built with an adjoined Shell gas station, bringing the expected assessed value down from $3 million to about $900,000, according to a report from Village Administrator Zeke Jackson presented to village trustees on Monday.
The development would instead leave about 3,300 square feet of green space to accommodate a Shell addition at an unspecified date, according to plans filed with the village.
Jackson told The Journal Times he expects workers to break ground on the Dairy Queen in November.
Trustees originally approved the plans for the Dairy Queen and Shell combo in April, but Green Bay-based Gold Star Development had not yet secured its final financing for the project. The developer received financing this month.
Under the new development agreement, the village will pay $260,000 for the land and transfer it to Gold Star for a dollar. The sizable incentive means that the Dairy Queen itself will provide $46,000 net tax-increment value to the village over the life of tax increment district No. 3, according to Jackson’s report.
If the Shell is added within three years, it is expected to contribute an additional $333,540 in TID income, Jackson’s report says.
Condos approved
Another development, the 16-unit Deer Trail Condos, was also approved Monday. The two-building complex is slated for Seventh Street across from the Levi Barnes Manor senior apartments, just south of East Main Street and west of Highway 36.
The Deer Trail Condos are expected to add about $2 million to the village’s tax base, according to a staff memo from Jackson. The developers, Dawn and Paul Van Alstine, are receiving a $150,000 developer incentive.
In total, the condos should bring in $832,000 in increment value over the life of TID 3, Jackson wrote.
Jackson said he also expects the Deer Trail Condos to break ground this fall.
