Waterford releases emergency funds for school resource officer after Waukesha shooting

WATERFORD — After an officer-involved shooting at Waukesha South High School shocked the region on Monday, the Waterford Village Board authorized emergency funding to place a school resource officer in Waterford High School.

An officer was already at the school Tuesday morning, about 12 hours after village officials authorized the expenditure. The funds — an estimated $45,000, which could be split by the school district, village and surrounding municipalities — will allow Waterford Police to send a full-time officer to the school and backfill that officer’s shifts with part-time help, according to Sgt. William Jeschke.

“It’s going to be kind of a Band-Aid, if you will, until we can get somebody permanently in there,” Jeschke said.

The temporary SRO will be “one of three or four officers” who have previously worked with the high school, Jeschke said. The officer will be taken off the patrol roster when they are at the school, he said.