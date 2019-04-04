WATERFORD — Nearly $10 million in improvements to Waterford Union High School is riding on one of the narrowest of margins and residents will have to wait until next week to see if results of Tuesday's referendum stand.
At the moment, Waterford High School referendum, asking for funds to upgrade several parts of the school, has passed – by just three votes – 2,310 “yes” to 2,307 “no.”
But on Monday at 9 a.m. the Waterford Union High School District board of Canvassers will convene at the Racine County Courthouse, 730 Wisconsin Ave., to conduct a recount of ballots cast in the referendum on April 2 and in absentee voting.
The School Board is asking the public for the funds to pay for “remodeling, improvements, upgrades and expansions to the district’s existing school facility including classroom upgrades.”
WHS Superintendent Keith Brandstetter said the money is “significant” for the school.
“I just don’t think the problem is going to go away,” Brandstetter said. “The roof needs to be repaired the HVAC needs to be upgraded, technology needs to be upgraded, so some of those things are going to need to be done.”
Unlike a candidate asking for a recount to represent a public seat, Brandstetter said the parts of the building that need improvement will remain if the referendum ends up being defeated.
“We’ll see what happens,” Brandstetter said referring to the recount.
This referendum follows two failed attempts in 2016 and 2017 to get voter approval for $12.21 million in borrowing for a new fieldhouse.
The district serves the Village and Town of Waterford and portions of Rochester, Norway, Raymond and Dover.
Possible recount for supreme court
While the recount for the Waterford referendum is certain, county clerks throughout the state are waiting to see if a recount is sought in the state supreme court race.
As of Tuesday night, State Chief Appeals Court Chief Judge Lisa Neubauer of Racine trailed her Appeals Court colleague Brian Hagedorn of Oconomowoc by 5,911 votes out of 1.2 million cast, based on unofficial results.
Hagedorn, who was Gov. Scott Walker’s chief legal counsel for five years, has claimed victory and Neubauer has not conceded the race.
Less than 1% separates the two candidates, which is within the guidelines to ask for a recount. However, if Neubauer does ask for a recount, her campaign will have to cover the funds to execute the recount.
As of Thursday evening, Neubauer has not asked for a recount.
