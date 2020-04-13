Waterford referendum fails; Voters reject request to fund school resource officer by narrow margin

WATERFORD — By a narrow margin of just 20 votes, voters in the Waterford Union High School District rejected a request for money to fund a full-time school resource officer.
According to initial unofficial results from Racine County, 3,139 people voted in favor of the funding, while 3,179 voted against.
The referendum asked voters to allow the district to exceed its revenue cap, starting with the 2020-2021 school year, by up to $95,000 to pay for the officer.
The Waterford Village Board released emergency funds on Dec. 3 to pay for a school resource officer, but only through April. That was the day after a 17-year-old student was shot at Waukesha South High School by a police officer when the student allegedly pointed a gun at an officer; the student had actually brought pellet guns to school, but officers didn’t know that at the time.
Discussions of placing a school resource officer in the school have been going on for months. In July, progress on those discussions stalled. Leaders of the school district, Village of Waterford and Town of Waterford all agreed that the high school should have an officer placed there. But they disagreed on how the officer position should be funded and the scope of the assigned officer’s duties.
The district also includes parts of the towns of Dover, Norway and Raymond and part of the Village of Rochester.
