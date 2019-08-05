WATERFORD — Village trustees voted to increase water rates by 34% and sewer rates by 15% last month under the pretense that the village has not seen a water-rate increase since 2008. But residents have actually seen two rate increases since then, and the Village Board unsuccessfully tried to raise the rate again in 2016.
A village-produced brochure on water and sewer rates says rates have been stagnant since 2008, stating “the village has fallen behind in its obligation to you as citizens to stay up to date on the latest upgrades to make sure our utility is running as efficiently as possible.”
At a June 24 Village Board meeting, Village Trustee Troy McReynolds blasted past administrations for doing “a terrible job” in ensuring the Water Utility was adequately funded for the future. The village last year paid $4 million for sewer and water projects related to the Highway 20/83 reconstruction project, setting up this year’s water-rate increase as operating costs and plant investment have also increased.
“One of the major issues facing this is, I think, lack of planning by prior administrations and boards,” McReynolds said at the June 24 meeting. “We have not seen an increase in how many years?”
Several other people responded, “Eleven.”
McReynolds continued, “Eleven. So, not having an increase in 11 years, I’ve heard it from numerous people: ‘How can you be raising your rates 35%?’ Unfortunately we’re left with, again, some very, very poor planning.”
Approved increases
The state Public Service Commission has the authority to grant water-rate increases. The rate increases approved in June will result in an average cost of $35 more per quarter for a family of four, according to the village brochure.
The PSC approved 3% increases in 2011 and 2015, but the village did not qualify for one in 2016. The PSC also approved increases of 14% in 2003 and 21% in 2007, according to PSC spokesman Matt Sweeney.
McReynolds said on Thursday that he realized he had made a mistake, but asserted that there was still “poor management and planning of the Water Utilities in the past in the Village of Waterford.”
County Supervisor Tom Roanhouse, a former village trustee and president, and former village Trustee Jerry Filut took issue with the way their time on the Village Board is being characterized.
“It’s implying that the village did nothing in those 11 years, which isn’t correct,” Roanhouse said.
The error in the brochure and information given to trustees can be attributed to high village staff turnover, said Village Administrator Zeke Jackson.
“I don’t have a record of it (the two rate increases),” Jackson said. “If it was done, great.”
Jackson did not say who produced the brochure when asked, but said he wishes previous board members would share more information about the rate increases.
