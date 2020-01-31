Waterford, Racine voice opposition to laws limiting tax incentives

Jackson said he would be more OK with this proposal if it excluded small municipalities, like Waterford, while still restricting bigger cities, like Racine or Milwaukee or Madison.

“We’re trying to keep small towns alive,” he said.

Even if the City of Racine is considerably bigger than Waterford, its leaders are not fans of the bill, especially considering how it could restrict the freedom the city has with its numerous TID projects currently in the works.

City Administrator Jim Palenick had a similar assessment to Jackson.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"Should the bill pass in its current form, it would almost assuredly end any and all meaningful economic development within the City of Racine — and many larger urban core cities — moving forward," Palenick said in an email.

If the bill were to have a hearing at the state Capitol, representatives from Racine would likely travel to Madison to testify in opposition to it, said Shannon Powell, communications director for the Office of the Mayor.

Two sides