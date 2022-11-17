Waterford Public Library supporters oppose 'outrageous' village action cutting taxpayer funding by $100K

WATERFORD — Waterford Public Library officials and supporters are objecting to a $100,000 cut in funding. Village officials say library spending has become excessive.

The Village Board has decided to reduce tax support for the library from $300,000 to $200,000 for the year beginning Jan. 1.

Village officials say spending at the library has outpaced the demand for services, and that the facility could tighten its belt without significantly impacting operations.

Library officials, however, say the reduced support from the village could force painful cuts.

What's next The Village of Waterford is scheduled to consider library funding cuts during a village finance meeting at 5 p.m. Jan. 9 at the Village Hall, 123 N. River St. The meeting is open to the public.

Library Director Heather Kinkade said she and other officials are weighing "various scenarios" of how the loss of $100,000 could be implemented. Any reduction in services would be difficult for library visitors and patrons, Kinkade said.

"I feel like libraries are needed more than ever," she said.

Library administrators used the library's Facebook page to alert the community about the village's 30% cut in funding for 2023.

Supporters responded that they value the public library, located at 101 N. River St. — next door to Village Hall — and they are concerned about losing services.

"My kids absolutely love the library," Suzie Jonietz posted. "I don’t know what they would do without you guys."

Another supporter, Mary Beth Glynn Mikrut, posted that the library is "brimming" with services for young and old, adding that she used the facility when working on her master's degree.

"This is outrageous," Mikrut said of the village's funding cut. "To make such a drastic cut in services makes absolutely no sense."

The library operates in a village-owned building, but it functions separately from the Village of Waterford and is governed by its own independent library board.

The library's current budget of about $825,000 includes the village's tax support, plus more public funding from Racine County, and other outside sources such as private donations.

For next year, library officials propose to spend $582,737 on employee wages and benefits, $106,096 on utilities and other necessities, $117,400 on new library materials, software and supplies, and lesser outlays for insurance, office supplies and postage.

Village Administrator Zeke Jackson said village officials have expressed concerns previously about library spending, particularly in the area of staffing. Jackson noted that since 2021, staffing expenditures have jumped from $484,282 to next year's proposed $582,737.

Questioning whether the library's circulation of materials or other services have increased proportionately, Jackson added: "Nothing that I've seen says 'yes.'"

Kinkade said circulation statistics do not fully reflect a library's value to a community.

"It's hard to quantify a lot of the quality experiences," she said. "It doesn't tell the complete picture."

Jackson said village officials have discussed the matter with library administrators and told them in advance about the $100,000 budget cut. Nobody showed up to voice any concern at a public hearing about the village's annual budget.

Approved earlier this week, the village budget for next year is decreasing from $20 million to $16.4 million. The general fund, which includes most basic operating services, is decreasing from $3.9 million to $2.6 million.

Property tax collections are increasing about $50,000 — up to $2.5 million — although officials said the increase comes from new construction in the village, as opposed to higher taxes on other property owners.

The budget includes $725,588 for public works, $1.2 million for fire and emergency medical services, $536,359 for police, and $986,000 for capital improvements.

Jackson said the village is bracing for a possible national economic recession, which he said could require more belt-tightening and conservative spending. The $100,000 being trimmed from the library is being moved into unspent cash reserves, he said.

He voiced confidence that the library can sustain a $100,000 loss of revenue without suffering major cutbacks.

"We want to get ahead of this," he said. "We want to encourage them to slim things down where we can."