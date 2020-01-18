Waterford Public Library going 'fine free' in an effort to increase circulation after road project

WATERFORD — Down 15,000 checkouts from last year, the Waterford Public Library is getting rid of late fees. Kind of.

On Monday, Library Director Heather Kinkade announced that the library is going “fine-free.” That means that even if you return a book (or magazine, CD, DVD, Blu-Ray or audiobook) after its due date, there won’t be a charge unless it’s really late. A bill will be incurred if the item is 35 days late or more. If the items still are not returned one month after that, they will be regarded as stolen.

Kinkade said that this change is in part a result of 2019 being a lower traffic year for circulation.

The library had 156,975 checkouts in 2019, 15,000 fewer than 2018.

With the library being located just off Main Street in Downtown Waterford, at 101 N. River St., road construction last year on Main and First streets made it more difficult for people to get to the library.

Kinkade hopes that eliminating late fees will help push back against the construction’s effect on checkouts.

“We still want people to use the library,” she said.