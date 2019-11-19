Waterford property owners in line for tax rate decrease in midst of development boom

WATERFORD — Riding a wave of $8 million in new construction, the village is set to lower its tax levy by 5.97% overall, according to a 2020 draft budget presented to the Village Board on Monday evening.
The total tax levy is anticipated to drop from $2.84 million to $2.67 million. Meanwhile, the property tax mill rate is in line for a 7.12% decrease, dropping from $6.51 per $1,000 assessed value to $6.05.
Any tax savings for property owners is contingent on the value of their properties, which may have increased and which could offset the impact of the lower village tax rate. Tax bills also include charges from the Waterford High School District, Waterford Graded School District, Gateway Technical College and Racine County.
General fund expenditures for the village are also projected to be down slightly, coming in at $3.33 million, a drop from $3.38 million.
Expenditures add up to more than $13 million, while available funds top $16.3 million.
“The village’s financial situation is incredibly sound,” Village Administrator Zeke Jackson said during the presentation Monday at the Village Hall.
A public hearing and Village Board adoption of the 2020 village budget is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 2, at the Village Hall, 123 N. River St.
Development dividends
Village President Don Houston boasted of the flurry of development proposed, in progress and recently completed within the village, a trend he said is the primary cause of the lower taxes.
“We started getting pluses in the (budget) columns instead of minuses,” Houston said. “We are getting more tax dollars. That simple — growth.”
For capital improvement projects, the village has budgeted $7,500 for upgrades to the Village Board chamber cameras that broadcast meetings. Another $187,500 is planned for a centralized water meter system that Jackson said would save the Water Department the equivalent of 40 man-days of work that would normally be spent individually checking water meters.
The largest chunk of planned spending is $1.3 million, to be borrowed for the expansion of the village’s fire station No. 2 at 819 Mohr Ave. Because station No. 1, which is currently used for training and storage, is on its way to eventually being developed into a brewery, the Fire Department needs the additional space in its remaining station.
The expansion, as currently planned, would add new training facilities and sleeping quarters for firefighters. The Fire Department is also budgeting to add two new full-time positions, which Jackson said would be mostly offset by scaling back part-time staffing.
Salaries and wages for the Fire Department are in line to increase from $234,403 to $284,434. Village Hall personnel salaries are set to jump from $260,043 to $443,381 and judicial salaries are projected for a minor increase from $30,000 to $31,003.
Highway and Street Maintenance Department wages are projected to fall from $92,016 to $76,396. Library wages are also set for a drop, decreasing from $359,304 to $337,127.