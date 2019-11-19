Waterford property owners in line for tax rate decrease in midst of development boom

WATERFORD — Riding a wave of $8 million in new construction, the village is set to lower its tax levy by 5.97% overall, according to a 2020 draft budget presented to the Village Board on Monday evening.

The total tax levy is anticipated to drop from $2.84 million to $2.67 million. Meanwhile, the property tax mill rate is in line for a 7.12% decrease, dropping from $6.51 per $1,000 assessed value to $6.05.

Any tax savings for property owners is contingent on the value of their properties, which may have increased and which could offset the impact of the lower village tax rate. Tax bills also include charges from the Waterford High School District, Waterford Graded School District, Gateway Technical College and Racine County.

General fund expenditures for the village are also projected to be down slightly, coming in at $3.33 million, a drop from $3.38 million.

Expenditures add up to more than $13 million, while available funds top $16.3 million.

“The village’s financial situation is incredibly sound,” Village Administrator Zeke Jackson said during the presentation Monday at the Village Hall.