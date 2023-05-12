TOWN OF WATERFORD — Fire protection efforts are getting a boost with the donation of a special tool capable of extinguishing a blaze with an aerosol-like blast.

The fraternal group known as Freemasons has donated a Portable Fire Suppression Tool to the Waterford Police Department so that officers can knock out a fire, possibly even before firefighters arrive.

The device, which is smaller than a briefcase, contains a powdered aerosol substance that is ignited electronically to then suffocate a fire before it can spread in an enclosed structure.

Grant Walden, head of a Freemasons lodge in Milwaukee, said the tool has been credited with extinguishing at least a dozen significant structure fires in Wisconsin in the past year.

Walden, who lives in the Waterford area, said he wanted to be sure his hometown police department had access to the latest and best firefighting equipment.

The donation went to the police department rather than fire department, he said, because police officers often arrive at fire scenes first — and can deploy the portable tool themselves immediately.

“Knowing our first responders will have access to this makes you sleep a little more comfortably at night,” he said.

Waterford Police Chief Matt Johnson and Lt. John Nelson were on hand Monday to accept the donation during a ceremony at a Waterford Town Board meeting.

The device, which costs $1,100, is distributed by Fire Suppression Solutions LLC of Mequon.

The Freemasons organization has purchased 350 of the tools to donate to police departments statewide as part of a coordinated charitable outreach to improve fire protection in Wisconsin.

The same fraternal group had previously embarked on a campaign to distribute automated external defibrillators to promote cardiac health care on a wide scale.

Mark Mock, president of Fire Suppression Solutions, said the firefighting tool is safer than fire extinguishers because the user does not need to get close to the blaze; rather, the user simply pulls pins to activate the device, and then tosses it into a burning building.

In a space as large as 5,300 square feet, the fire suppression tool can douse a blaze within seconds.

“It’s not going to replace the fire department,” Mock said. “But it’s another tool.”

While the device is not reusable, Fire Suppression Solutions has found many insurance companies willing to provide replacement units once they understand the effectiveness and potential savings.

Noting how many fires in Wisconsin have been stopped, Mock said his company is happy to work with the Freemasons group to distribute the equipment statewide.

“We’re extremely proud and honored to have partnered with the Masons for this program,” he said.

