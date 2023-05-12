At a ceremony Monday during a Waterford Town Board meeting, Ethan Rosenlund, from left, of the Lake Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons of Wisconsin, joins Waterford Police Lt. John Nelson, Police Chief Matt Johnson, and Freemason representatives Grant Walden and Jeff Thiele, as the fraternal group donates a fire suppression tool to the police department.
Submitted
Distributed by Fire Suppression Solutions LLC of Mequon, the Portable Fire Suppression Tool is smaller than a briefcase, but it packs enough punch to knock out a contained structure fire before the fire spreads.
The donation went to the police department rather than fire department, he said, because police officers often arrive at fire scenes first — and can deploy the portable tool themselves immediately.
“Knowing our first responders will have access to this makes you sleep a little more comfortably at night,” he said.
Waterford Police Chief Matt Johnson and Lt. John Nelson were on hand Monday to accept the donation during a ceremony at a Waterford Town Board meeting.
The device, which costs $1,100, is distributed by Fire Suppression Solutions LLC of Mequon.
The Freemasons organization has purchased 350 of the tools to donate to police departments statewide as part of a coordinated charitable outreach to improve fire protection in Wisconsin.
The same fraternal group had previously embarked on a campaign to distribute automated external defibrillators to promote cardiac health care on a wide scale.
Mark Mock, president of Fire Suppression Solutions, said the firefighting tool is safer than fire extinguishers because the user does not need to get close to the blaze; rather, the user simply pulls pins to activate the device, and then tosses it into a burning building.
In a space as large as 5,300 square feet, the fire suppression tool can douse a blaze within seconds.
“It’s not going to replace the fire department,” Mock said. “But it’s another tool.”
While the device is not reusable, Fire Suppression Solutions has found many insurance companies willing to provide replacement units once they understand the effectiveness and potential savings.
Noting how many fires in Wisconsin have been stopped, Mock said his company is happy to work with the Freemasons group to distribute the equipment statewide.
“We’re extremely proud and honored to have partnered with the Masons for this program,” he said.
5 most common causes of reported house fires
5 most common causes of reported house fires
#5. Smoking materials
#4. Intentional
#3. Electrical distribution and lighting equipment
At a ceremony Monday during a Waterford Town Board meeting, Ethan Rosenlund, from left, of the Lake Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons of Wisconsin, joins Waterford Police Lt. John Nelson, Police Chief Matt Johnson, and Freemason representatives Grant Walden and Jeff Thiele, as the fraternal group donates a fire suppression tool to the police department.
Distributed by Fire Suppression Solutions LLC of Mequon, the Portable Fire Suppression Tool is smaller than a briefcase, but it packs enough punch to knock out a contained structure fire before the fire spreads.