WATERFORD HIGH SCHOOL

Waterford police disclose reports of racial attack and alleged TikTok threat at high school

WATERFORD — Two students at Waterford High School were suspended and cited by police last month following apparently unrelated incidents allegedly involving a racial attack and a threat posted in a video to the social media app TikTok.

Newly released police reports show that both incidents occurred at the high school, 611 W. Main St., in mid-December shortly before the school’s winter holiday break.

It was not immediately clear whether the incidents were related.

Both students, neither of whom has been publicly identified, were cited by police for disorderly conduct and were suspended from school for three days, the reports state.

TikTok logo

On Dec. 17, police were dispatched to the high school shortly after 10 a.m. to investigate a report that a student two days earlier had posted a threat in a TikTok video.

The nature of the threat has not been disclosed, although Dec. 17 was a day when a number of schools across the country — including one high school in Lake Geneva and several others in the state — closed due to apparent hoax threats posted on TikTok.

Police reported that the same student also was trying on Dec. 17 to “organize a fight” in a school gymnasium during a lunch period.

Reports indicate that the student’s mother was notified and that the student was issued a disorderly conduct citation shortly after 3 p.m. that day.

Police were back at the high school on Dec. 20, to investigate a racially motivated incident that had allegedly occurred on Dec. 15 — the same day the TikTok video was posted.

According to police, one student directed a racial slur at a Hispanic student during a lunch period. The suspect allegedly made the comment: “Show me your green card, you border-hopping piece of crap.”

When the Hispanic student objected, the suspect kicked him in the groin, police reported. Police issued the alleged aggressor a disorderly conduct citation.

In releasing public records of both incidents Thursday, Waterford police redacted both the cited students’ names as well their ages and other details.

Waterford High School Superintendent Lucas Francois said that, although he was unfamiliar with either incident, he said both were unusual student conduct at Waterford High School.

“We have a tremendously strong and respectful student body overall,” Francois said.

