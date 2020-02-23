Waterford Plan Commission OKs Dollar General plan; concerns raised about signage

Halbur said he will fight the signage plan " tooth and nail."

“I don’t care if your sign is doing backflips around Bluemound Road, when you get 500 signs out there, you don’t see any of them.”

Bluemound Road is in Brookfield in Waukesha County and is heavily developed with commercial properties.

Halbur also thinks the Dollar General sign planned to be affixed to the store building is too big.

“You can see that from a mile and a half away,” he said. “There’s nothing else there, so I don’t know what we’re competing against at this point.”

Jackson said it’s possible that there could be more businesses going up across the street after Dollar General is built.

DQ signage

At the end of the meeting, Jackson brought up concerns raised about the Dairy Queen signage.

“This is one that I really just want the Planning Commission’s blessing on,” Jackson said.

Developers of the Dairy Queen, planned to be built next to the Equitable Bank on Trailview Crossing and just off Sixth Steeet, have proposed a sign that is a bit too tall in some people's views.