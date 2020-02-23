Waterford Plan Commission gives thumbs up to marina and river garden plans

WATERFORD — The Village of Waterford has ideas to amp up its riverfront, including plans for a marina and a river/beer garden.

On Wednesday, Village Administrator Zeke Jackson told the Plan Commission that the community, especially younger residents, has expressed a desire for more public places to go fishing and have access to the Fox River and adjoining Tichigan Lake. There are 1,200 homes on the lake and the river, and 7,000 homes total in the community. But there are only two public access points and one private marina for the area north of the dam.

In order to solve this issue, a new marina is proposed be located off Riverside Drive in Waterford, and the Plan Commission gave preliminary approval for construction plans.

Village President Don Houston said residents want more access to the northern region of the town, north of the dam. “This (plan) kind of fit the bill,” he said.

The marina would be accessible for people who are handicapped and would include ample floating dock space and room to store boats. And, there will be spots to fish.

The marina will be closed seasonally, but the commission discussed adding a sign that would say something like “closed seasonally, use at your own risk” for people who want to ice fish in the winter.