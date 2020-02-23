You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Waterford Plan Commission gives thumbs up to marina and river garden plans
0 comments
Waterford

Waterford Plan Commission gives thumbs up to marina and river garden plans

{{featured_button_text}}

WATERFORD — The Village of Waterford has ideas to amp up its riverfront, including plans for a marina and a river/beer garden.

On Wednesday, Village Administrator Zeke Jackson told the Plan Commission that the community, especially younger residents, has expressed a desire for more public places to go fishing and have access to the Fox River and adjoining Tichigan Lake. There are 1,200 homes on the lake and the river, and 7,000 homes total in the community. But there are only two public access points and one private marina for the area north of the dam.

In order to solve this issue, a new marina is proposed be located off Riverside Drive in Waterford, and the Plan Commission gave preliminary approval for construction plans.

Village President Don Houston said residents want more access to the northern region of the town, north of the dam. “This (plan) kind of fit the bill,” he said.

The marina would be accessible for people who are handicapped and would include ample floating dock space and room to store boats. And, there will be spots to fish.

The marina will be closed seasonally, but the commission discussed adding a sign that would say something like “closed seasonally, use at your own risk” for people who want to ice fish in the winter.

Commissioners on Wednesday also discussed the different possibilities of lighting up the dock at night; Commissioner Gonzalo Perez mentioned the idea of solar panels. The details will be worked out with a contractor later.

River garden proposal

The Plan Commission Wednesday also approved a concept plan for a river/beer garden to add a place for nighttime entertainment. The location would be along the river at the southwest corner of Main and First streets.

That’s the area where the village lost two Downtown night spots in the past several years, one to a fire and the other to the ongoing Highway 20/83 improvement project.

“There’s not an open night life in Waterford right now,” Jackson said. “How do you bring some vibrancy back in, more or less? How do you cross pollinate some of these different businesses with each other?”

The village will put out a request for proposals for the site, and Jackson said he hopes a local business owner will see the space as a great place to expand operations. The village currently has two reserve liquor licenses available to accommodate the project.

The plans call for a 50-by-50-foot outdoor patio seating area. It would have a TV and an area for yard games. Large flower boxes would act as somewhat of a barrier to help block out sounds from street noise. There will be two small sheds for storage on site as well as eventual restrooms.

The tentative name, River Garden, would pay homage to the building that used to stand in its place, the River House tavern, Jackson said. The facility would be located just to the north of Ten Club Park, right on the Fox River bank.

Public comments were taken into account when making building plans, but the plans are not yet final. A sidewalk still needs to be added somewhere near the site, village officials said.

Commissioner Eric Halbur said he doesn’t want the river or beer garden to be a permanent structure and that there will be issues to address, such as accessibility. He brought up the idea of having the space change for the seasons.

“Farmers market, ice skating, drinkin’ booze, drinkin’ beer, havin’ fun, having kids play, kayaking. We want an outdoor environment,” Houston said, referring to the area.

Houston wants a bigger parking lot for the facility as well.

Another round of proposals sought for proposed Waterford brewpub
+5 
Zeke Jackson color photo

Jackson
+5 
Waterford Village President Don Houston

Houston
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Assembly passes limited 4 a.m. bar time bill; Racine among 14 counties still included
Local News

Assembly passes limited 4 a.m. bar time bill; Racine among 14 counties still included

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said Thursday the later bar time would be great for the state's economy and give Democrats, who he says are “clearly out of touch with reality,” a chance to grab a drink after they return to their hotels late at night.

Vos took particular aim at Sanders, the Vermont senator who won Wisconsin in 2016 and is among the front-runners in the Democratic presidential field this year. “There are a lot of people in the state, who once they hear him speak, are going to say ‘I need a drink,’” Vos said.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News