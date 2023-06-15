WATERFORD — Construction has closed Ten Club Park for the summer, as the village gets to work on an expansion and renovation of the riverfront attraction.

A park shelter, hiking path, canoe launch, ice rink, sledding hill and playground are among the new features planned in a nearly $3 million overhaul that village officials have been discussing for years.

Situated along the Fox River in the heart of Downtown Waterford, the closure of the park at Main Street and First Street caused the cancelation of a popular festival — but officials say the improved park will be worth the temporary inconvenience.

Fred Koeller, chairman of the village committee overseeing parks, said he is excited to see the transformation finally taking place.

“It’s been a long time coming,” he said. “It’s going to be a great asset for the village.”

The village has awarded a $2.8 million contract to Racine-based A.W. Oakes & Son Inc. to lead the construction, which is scheduled to continue into the fall.

Because of the project, some activities are being relocated.

The summer beer garden, for example, has been moved to the MobCraft Beer brewery under development at the old firehouse on Second Street.

One event, however, is being canceled.

Organizers of the Waterford Lions Fun Fest chose not to relocate the mid-August event and will take a year off.

Scott Gunderson, spokesman for the Waterford Lions Club, said village officials offered to help find a temporary home for the festival, but club leaders decided not to risk the possibility of losing momentum for an event just in its third year.

The group supports the Ten Club Park project, Gunderson said, and officials are looking forward to bringing the Fun Fest back to the renovated park in 2024.

“That’s where we want it,” he said.

The other major park in Waterford is Whitford Park, 625 S. First St., which includes a community center and pavilion.

Ten Club Park, named for the 10 business leaders who donated the riverfront land in 1920, has been under consideration for expansion and improvements for at least the past 10 years.

Steve and Joan Huening recalled their skepticism when village officials approached them about purchasing their land for a southerly expansion of the park.

The undeveloped tract, about 2 1/2 acres, had been in the family for decades and was the site of family picnics and other outdoor activities.

However, the family agreed to sell the acreage to the village.

The Huenings, who live in the Chicago area, visited Waterford this week and were thrilled to see Ten Club Park undergoing the long-awaited transformation.

Recalling past family gatherings, Steve Huening said he is happy to see the site being improved for public recreation.

“Now everybody can create those memories,” he said. “It’s going to be beautiful.”

