Church festival season is here, and St. Thomas Aquinas Parish in Waterford is presenting its annual St. Thomas Country Fair this weekend. Located at 305 S. First St., the church is offering live music, carnival rides and food vendors. The event began Thursday and Friday, and continues from noon to midnight Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call 262-534-2255 or go to stthomascountryfair.com.