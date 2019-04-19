WATERFORD — The village is open for business, Village Administrator Zeke Jackson has declared.
On April 1, the village launched www.Westof94.org, a website showcasing village-owned properties at several sites in the community ripe for development, alongside an extensive advertising campaign in area business journals and real estate listings. The campaign coincides with the opening of the village’s newly created tax incremental financing district No. 3 and as the village undergoes a development boom.
The developments — a 35-unit senior assisted living facility, 20-unit condo complex, adjoined Dairy Queen and Shell gas station, 18-unit apartment complex and 84-unit apartment complex — combine for a value of about $19.5 million. All are located in TID 3, which opened this year and needs just $11 million in developments to break even with the village’s cost for setting up the district.
“As those projects move ahead and begin to generate that increment as they come on the tax rolls, we’re very much cash flush in TID No. 3,” Jackson said, adding that he expects the TID investment to pay off within about six months.
Tax incremental financing allows a municipality to pay for improvements in a designated district with tax revenue generated as development occurs there.
The 84-unit apartment complex and assisted-living complex are awaiting final approval, but Jackson said he sees no reason for them to not be approved by the Village Board.
“We worked really aggressively on the front end to get development commitments,” Jackson said.
Development sites
The www.Westof94.org campaign has synergy with TID 3 by advertising available land within the district.
On offer are 43 lots ranging in price from $2,500 to $20,250. The total value of all the lots, located in five sites throughout the village, is $229,775. Four of the sites fall within TID 3 and another, the “Apollo” site, which is made of 20 lots for “Class B” industrial buildings, is a 55-acre area located along the west side Highway W (Buena Park Road) bordered roughly by Barnes Drive and Rohda Drive on the north and south.
Jackson said the Apollo industrial park site has drawn letters of interest from about a dozen companies in trades such as HVAC, excavation and electricity.
“That is the success story of Waterford, is those job creators coming here,” Jackson said.
The village is carving out a niche by courting smaller companies that may not be as well served by the larger business parks in the county, Jackson said.
“As a small community, we just can’t be competitive with that type of (larger) development,” Jackson said. “But what we can be competitive on is a niche in the marketplace that can’t be easily automated, and that’s the trades. We want anybody that has anything to do with any kind of a trade to call Waterford home for their business and their family.”
On the north end of TID 3 is the “Gemini” site, which is on 38 acres at the Westerra business campus surrounding the intersection of highways 164 and 36. Nine of the 21 lots in this area have already been sold. The 84-unit apartment complex and 35 assisted-living units are proposed for this area.
At the south end of the TID are five large lots at the 54-acre “Mercury” site, which is along Highway 36 northeast of Highway 20/83. Three of those are geared toward commercial development, seeking a large national retail grocer, big box retailer and home improvement retailer. The other two are for a restaurant and multifamily development.
In Downtown Waterford at the north corners of the intersection of East Main and North Milwaukee streets are the two lots that make up the “Mir” site. These lots are intended for mixed use or multifamily developments.
The final site, “Pathfinder,” is made of four commercial lots surrounding the intersection of Highway 36 and Sixth Street.
To encourage more developer interest, Waterford is offering land at reduced rates, with land at the Apollo site selling for $6,000 per acre and the other sites selling for $10,673 per acre. The early outlook is good, with “a number of developments” from national retail brands possible on the horizon, Jackson said.
Those potential developments will be publicly revealed as proposals are submitted, which could be coming in the next few months, Jackson said.
