Waterford officials won't say if administrator faces discipline for allegations against town officials

“The comments and opinions that have been shared in recent posts and news articles are not reflective of the position of the Village of Waterford Board,” the village statement said.

It is still unclear who made the comments on the official government page and who has administrative access to the account.

“All disciplinary actions, if any, are an internal Village matter,” Houston wrote in an email.

The Journal Times has filed an open records request for documentation of any discipline resulting from the allegations.

‘How can they expect to work together?’

Waterford Town Supervisor Nick Draskovich, who was one of the targets of Jackson’s allegations, was angered by the village’s unwillingness to disclose if any disciplinary action was taken.

“If the board doesn’t feel like there’s disciplinary action, then they’re supporting him and think that what he said is fine,” Draskovich said. “It’s unacceptable.”

Jackson and Town Chairman Tom Hincz, the other target of the accusations, did not immediately respond to phone calls Tuesday.