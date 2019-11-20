Waterford officials won't say if administrator faces discipline for allegations against town officials

WATERFORD — Officials will not say if Village Administrator Zeke Jackson is facing disciplinary action for Facebook posts and a verbal statement during a Village Board meeting in which he alleged two Town of Waterford officials drunkenly run meetings.
Instead, the Personnel Committee “will be reviewing our social media policy,” according to a village statement released Monday night following a closed session discussion. When asked for a copy of the current social media policy, Village President Don Houston said in an email late Monday night that “our (personnel) Committee chair was not aware of a social media policy” and that the committee “will be working on a policy to be included in the employment manual.”
The actions come less than a week after The Journal Times reported on Jackson’s posts, and further posts made by the official Government of the Village of Waterford Facebook page that echoed the allegations, ostensibly giving the view that the allegations were the official stance of the village. Left unaddressed in the statement was a verbal allegation Jackson made during the Nov. 11 Village Board meeting.
“The comments and opinions that have been shared in recent posts and news articles are not reflective of the position of the Village of Waterford Board,” the village statement said.
It is still unclear who made the comments on the official government page and who has administrative access to the account.
“All disciplinary actions, if any, are an internal Village matter,” Houston wrote in an email.
The Journal Times has filed an open records request for documentation of any discipline resulting from the allegations.
‘How can they expect to work together?’
Waterford Town Supervisor Nick Draskovich, who was one of the targets of Jackson’s allegations, was angered by the village’s unwillingness to disclose if any disciplinary action was taken.
“If the board doesn’t feel like there’s disciplinary action, then they’re supporting him and think that what he said is fine,” Draskovich said. “It’s unacceptable.”
Jackson and Town Chairman Tom Hincz, the other target of the accusations, did not immediately respond to phone calls Tuesday.
The allegations came at a time when the village and town governments’ relationship has been significantly strained. Draskovich said he is “more than willing to work with” the Village Board, but added “it’s going to be very difficult to work with Zeke.”
“They should take action, and they should do it sooner than later, and in order to move forward, they should be looking for a new administrator,” Draskovich said. “It’s just hands down, if they want to work with us. When somebody says comments like that about our chairman, about myself and other supervisors, how can they expect to work together?”
