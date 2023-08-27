WATERFORD — Village officials are providing few details about a special meeting trustees held behind closed doors last week to discuss an unspecified business deal, litigation or personnel action.

Village Clerk Rachel Ladewig said she was not permitted to attend the meeting at 6 p.m. Aug. 21 at Village Hall, and she was uncertain whether another staff member attended to keep a record of the discussion.

Trustee Robert Nash also said he was “asked to leave the room” during the meeting.

“It has to do with conflict of interest,” Nash said, declining to elaborate.

Nash said the seven-member board made decisions, but he would not provide details.

Board President Don Houston and other trustees could not be reached for comment.

Another staff member at the Village Hall declined to transfer a Journal Times telephone call into Village Administrator Zeke Jackson’s office, saying that Jackson prefers to take calls only on a personal cellphone.

Jackson could not be reached for comment.

The agenda for Monday’s special meeting indicated that the board would conduct an executive session under three exemptions to the Wisconsin open meetings law.

The exemptions allow for closed-door meetings to discuss employment, promotion, compensation or performance evaluation of a specific employee; a land purchase, investment or other business deal with competitive or bargaining implications; and strategy in litigation that has been filed or is anticipated.

The agenda included no further details about the planned discussion.

