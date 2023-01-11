Waterford officials defend library reduction, but critics say the village should cut elsewhere

WATERFORD — Library supporters are lashing out at funding cuts that have threatened staffing and programs, despite village contentions that the library is over-funded and under-utilized.

Village of Waterford officials defended a $100,000 reduction in funding for the Waterford Public Library, during a Monday community meeting crowded with library backers who want the funding restored.

About 200 people turned out at the Waterford Fire Department station, with many pushing for alternatives to preserve the library, which serves more than 100 people a day on average.

Ingrid Hanson-Popp of the Town of Norway urged village officials to visit the library and to consider finding new revenue sources, if necessary, to fully fund the operation.

The library reaches a wide mix of socio-economic groups with services ranging from after-school programs to job-search assistance, Hanson-Popp said.

“The library is a community place,” she said. “Try to see the value of it.”

Village officials said they, too, support the library. But the village is struggling with tight finances, they said, and the library’s spending in recent years has been excessive.

Officials showed statistics showing that the library’s $800,000-a-year budget has continued going up while usage of the facility has declined. According to those statistics, library visits have dropped from 76,000 people a year to 52,000 people a year.

Village President Don Houston told the crowd that he and other local officials are willing to work with library administrators to determine a future course of action.

“We only have so much money,” Houston said. “We have X amount of dollars, and we have to make that stretch.”

Located at 101 N. River St., the library operates in a village-owned building — next door to Village Hall — but it functions separately from the village and is governed by its own board of directors.

The facility is open six days a week and has 16 employees, most of them part-time.

The Waterford Village Board in November approved a $16.5 million budget for 2023 that reduces financial support for the library from $300,000 to $200,000. The library board responded by saying the cut would require laying off as many as 10 employees, and eliminating yoga, book clubs and other programs for both adults and children.

The library also receives funding from Racine County, and other outside sources such as private donations.

The funding issue has created controversy in the community, with library supporters saying that the village’s budget cut is excessive, while village officials say the library has engaged in reckless spending and questionable fiscal management.

Houston has said that library staffers demonstrated “deviant behavior” by presenting inaccurate financial reports to their board members. Library officials have denied such accusations, saying that village leaders are creating an “us versus them” environment to defend the budget cut.

Village officials scheduled Monday’s special public meeting to discuss the matter, holding the event in the fire station to accommodate a large crowd.

Village Administrator Zeke Jackson told the crowd that the library ranks near the bottom when residents are surveyed about their priorities for village services. Jackson also said the village has been providing a disproportionate level of funding compared with other communities.

Under the state’s formula for libraries, the county allocates funding on behalf of surrounding library users from Rochester, Norway and the Town of Waterford.

Citing economic pressures on village revenues and expenses, Jackson said the 2023 budget imposed cuts elsewhere, including eliminating two positions in the village administration.

“We’ve got big storm clouds on the horizon,” he said of future budget prospects.

During the two-hour firehouse meeting, village officials asked audience members to gather in smaller groups and brainstorm ideas regarding library funding.

Among the suggestions were cutting village spending elsewhere, including borrowing, pay raises for administration, and funding for seasonal fireworks displays or ice-skating rinks. Others proposed creating new revenues by increasing fees for library services or fines for overdue library materials.

Diane Norante, another resident from Norway, said the library is not to blame for the village’s tight financial situation. Norante cautioned that program cuts at the library would lead to further decreases in statistics showing library usage.

She urged village officials to help make the library a bigger public attraction, rather than cut support and undermine the facility.

“We need the village to partner with us,” Norante said. “We need to come together as a team.”