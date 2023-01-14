Waterford neighbors at odds again as farm owners seek annexation and development

TOWN OF WATERFORD — On the heels of a failed incorporation effort that was designed to prevent annexations, the town could be losing a 65-acre farm to the neighboring Village of Waterford.

Even more troubling to town officials, the farm owners are preparing to sell the property to a developer who is stirring concerns of over-population with plans for a residential community attracting about 150 new families.

Town officials say the situation is a prime illustration of why they sought to incorporate as a village, which would have given them more authority to protect their borders against annexation.

"We tried. We tried," Town Board member Tim Szeklinski said.

State officials rejected the town's incorporation effort in October 2021, ruling that officials had failed to meet the state's standards for recreating the town as the newly conceived Village of Tichigan.

Village of Waterford records show that the village received an annexation request in November 2022 from the owners of the 65-acre DeGrave family farm, located at the intersection of Big Bend Road and Kramer Road.

If village officials approve the annexation request, Neumann Developments Inc. is aiming to acquire the farm and redevelop it with 88 new single-family homes and 60 multi-family apartment units.

Bryan Lindgren, project manager for Neumann Developments, said the development would generate an estimated $45 million to $50 million in new taxable value for the village.

Lindgren said he is optimistic that village officials will annex the property.

"The village has been great," he said. "We've been working with them every step of the way."

Village President Don Houston said he does not expect the DeGrave family farm to create any ill feelings between the village and town. Town officials can express opposition, if they want, Houston said, and their input will be taken into consideration.

The main issue, he said, is that the DeGrave family has a right to sell their farm and reap the financial benefit of the property's value to developers.

"This is America," he said. "We've still got rights for our land."

Located at 4620 S. Loomis Road, the farm property sits on the northern border of the Village of Waterford, straddling Loomis Road in a rectangular-shaped site just east of the Fox River.

The annexation was scheduled for consideration Wednesday at a joint meeting of the Waterford Plan Commission and the Waterford Village Board. The meeting was postponed and rescheduled for Feb. 6.

The Town of Waterford raised objections last November to a state agency that reviews annexations. While the state can block annexations under some circumstances, state officials quickly ruled that the DeGrave family farm is suitably contiguous with the Village of Waterford and that the village government can serve the property.

Craig Friemoth, a real estate broker working for the DeGrave family, said the farm is lacking municipal water and sewer service in the town. With such utility services available in the village, the residential development can go forward as proposed if the land is annexed.

The property is owned by a trust named for Albert and Martha DeGrave.

Friemoth said both of the DeGraves are deceased, and none of their children want to continue farming.

"It just came time for them to sell off the property," he said.

Racine County real estate records put the property's fair market value at $400,000, with a yearly property tax bill of $7,200.

If the annexation goes through, the village must pay the town the equivalent of five years worth of property tax revenue, or about $36,000.

Town officials said they do not object to the annexation as much as they do the proposed development plan. If a farm occupied by one family suddenly is redeveloped for 150 families, officials fear overpopulation will lead to congestion and strained public services.

Town Board member Teri Nicolai said she has heard from neighbors who are concerned about the residential growth.

"It's going to be house on house on house," Nicolai said. "It just isn't fitting with the rest of the town."

Szeklinski agreed, noting that the town and village share one police department, which he worries could become stretched thin with the sudden influx of 150 new families.

Szeklinski, however, pointed out that state law allows town property owners to request annexation, and that town officials have little recourse.

"The town is at a loss right now," he said. "We can object all we want."

Lindgren said his Pewaukee-based development firm hopes to begin construction by summer if the annexation and development plan are approved.

Similar developments take place in rural town settings with well water and septic systems instead of municipal utilities, Lindgren said. The added cost involved in such rural developments, however, would make the DeGrave farm project too expensive, he said.

The Town of Waterford has been consulted about the situation, Lindgren said, but town officials cannot prevent the annexation.

"There's really very little the town can do," he said. "That's the way the system was designed."

One-third of food produced in the US goes to waste—here's how that impacts the environment How food waste impacts the environment Most food is wasted when it reaches consumers The annual environmental footprint of food loss and waste per person adds up 90% of food wasted in the supply chain is edible