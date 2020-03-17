Waterford makes its own hand sanitizer stations, closes Village Hall

Jackson said that while these measures are to keep everyone safe; if enough people show up for voting, that will make for a late night. He estimated election night could last until midnight.

“We are going to go slow, we are not going to be rushed and we are not going to put our seniors or election judges in jeopardy,” he said.

Public education effort

The City of Burlington and the Town of Waterford are also part of these efforts. The three entities are putting up signs saying “Keep Calm and Wash Your Hands.”

Waterford officials are stopping by businesses, dropping off Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines designed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Officials are also encouraging business to use the red-tape system for high-contact areas.

These plans were started weeks ago. Jackson said he didn’t want to wait for the county or state to set guidelines or restrictions. “Every single day since this exponential growth in cases that we allow life as normal to continue, really represents hundreds of potential cases over the days that they propagate out,” he said. “So we very much want to get on top of that.”