Waterford makes its own hand sanitizer stations, closes Village Hall

WATERFORD — Waterford Village Administrator Zeke Jackson is used to preparation for a widespread disaster. Village officials do a lot of disaster preparation and planning, including preparation for short and long-term closings of businesses. But COVID-19 is a new challenge.
“There are many ways COVID-19 (can spread) and what we are having to do is like a hurricane,” he said. “We know a lot about hurricanes and how to respond to them. The challenge we’ve got right now with COVID-19 is we’re flying blind.”
Village officials are treating the coronavirus pandemic like a category three hurricane with damage that will last over several months, and following the protocol. There are four steps to the disaster process: analysis and communication, planning and preparation, response and recovery.
Village Hall will be closed to the public, the village announced Monday in a statement. Offices will still be operating during normal business hours, available by phone, and payments or other documents can be dropped off in the white drop box across from Village Hall, 123 N River St. Municipal Court has been suspended until May 12th and 14th at this time, the statement read.
The village’s Public Works Department building is also closed to the public. All meter change outs or water leak checks are suspended but there will still be a response to emergencies.
Election preparations
The village also is making COVID-19 preparations for Election Day on April 7, when state, local and school races will be on the ballot as well as the primary election for U.S. president. “It is imperative that we have the elections,” Jackson said. He hopes people will first and foremost request a mail-in ballot.
But, if the village hosts in-person elections, staff will implement a red-tape system, marking which surfaces are touched most often with red tape. This is meant to encourage people who touch those surfaces to wash their hands or sanitize them after touching, Jackson said. There also will be tape on the floor marking safe distances to stand apart from other people.
The Public Works Department created 20 hand sanitizing stations, which will be placed at local businesses and at public buildings, including the Village Hall.
Patrons will be asked to be courteous of their neighbors and election staff, maintaining a safe distance and paying special attention to those over the age of 60. They will also be asked to wash their hands.
Two bathroom doors in the Village Hall will have the hinges taken off, because the surfaces of door knobs are at high-risk of being a holding spot of the virus. The doors are not essential for privacy and angular architecture will provide privacy instead, Jackson said. They would have been propped open but they kept sliding shut.
Jackson said that while these measures are to keep everyone safe; if enough people show up for voting, that will make for a late night. He estimated election night could last until midnight.
“We are going to go slow, we are not going to be rushed and we are not going to put our seniors or election judges in jeopardy,” he said.
Public education effort
The City of Burlington and the Town of Waterford are also part of these efforts. The three entities are putting up signs saying “Keep Calm and Wash Your Hands.”
Waterford officials are stopping by businesses, dropping off Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines designed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Officials are also encouraging business to use the red-tape system for high-contact areas.
These plans were started weeks ago. Jackson said he didn’t want to wait for the county or state to set guidelines or restrictions. “Every single day since this exponential growth in cases that we allow life as normal to continue, really represents hundreds of potential cases over the days that they propagate out,” he said. “So we very much want to get on top of that.”
Restaurants in Waterford are important because there are resident seniors who can’t cook anymore and rely on the food restaurants provide, Jackson said. Take-out options are the most important if dine-in services are not allowed.
Preparations for the virus have been months in advance, including continuing telemedicine practices. Telemedicine allows patients to have contact with their health provider remotely.
Economic impact
The Village of Waterford is also prepared for the economic recession, Jackson said. It has been preparing for years ahead of time, and working on ways to keep people employed; officials just were not expecting the global pandemic to be the catalyst.
“Our preparations really are for a long fight against COVID-19,” Jackson said.