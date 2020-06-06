Waterford July 4 parade, Burlington fireworks still scheduled as planned

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE COUNTY — Despite COVID-19 concerns causing firework displays to be canceled in Racine and Sturtevant, communities in the western part of the county are still planning to hold some or all of their traditional festivities for the Fourth of July.

Waterford

The Waterford 4th of July Parade and Kids Parade is going on as scheduled, organizers announced late last week. The annual fireworks display held over Tichigan Lake is also still set to take place.

This year’s parade theme is “United We Stand.” Floats, cars, tractors, bands, businesses and other organizations may all enter. The parade will honor doctors, nurses and 2020 graduates from middle school, high school and college. Vehicles, floats and walking in groups will all be allowed.

The Lioness Club is sponsoring the popular Kids Parade, starting at Milwaukee Street and Main at 10:30 a.m. and proceeding north to Fox Mead Crossing. Registration forms are available on the Lions website at waterfordlionsclub.org or on site beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Bikes, wagons and clothing may be decorated in patriotic fashion. Winners will receive ice cream and gift certificates from Uncle Harry’s Frozen Custard.