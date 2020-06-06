Waterford July 4 parade, Burlington fireworks still scheduled as planned

RACINE COUNTY — Despite COVID-19 concerns causing firework displays to be canceled in Racine and Sturtevant, communities in the western part of the county are still planning to hold some or all of their traditional festivities for the Fourth of July.
Waterford
The Waterford 4th of July Parade and Kids Parade is going on as scheduled, organizers announced late last week. The annual fireworks display held over Tichigan Lake is also still set to take place.
This year’s parade theme is “United We Stand.” Floats, cars, tractors, bands, businesses and other organizations may all enter. The parade will honor doctors, nurses and 2020 graduates from middle school, high school and college. Vehicles, floats and walking in groups will all be allowed.
The Lioness Club is sponsoring the popular Kids Parade, starting at Milwaukee Street and Main at 10:30 a.m. and proceeding north to Fox Mead Crossing. Registration forms are available on the Lions website at waterfordlionsclub.org or on site beginning at 9:30 a.m.
Bikes, wagons and clothing may be decorated in patriotic fashion. Winners will receive ice cream and gift certificates from Uncle Harry’s Frozen Custard.
The main parade is set to kicks off at 11 a.m. and will proceed from the corner of Seventh and Main to Milwaukee Street and turn north to Trailside. Check in is from 9:30-10:45 a.m. at 5th and Aber Streets. Registration forms can be found online at waterfordlionsclub.org or contact Parade Chairman Scott Gunderson at 414-581-3157 with questions. Forms can be submitted until July 4.
Duck pins for the Great Duck Raffle will be sold along the parade route from any Lions Club of Waterford member or via the Facebook page. Proceeds from the Great Duck Raffle go to local food banks and help pay parade expenses. The drawing will be held at 1:30 p.m. at the Lions Food Stand.
Food and beverages will be available at the corner of Milwaukee Street and Main Street beginning at 9:30 a.m.
The volunteers of the Tichigan Lake Fireworks Committee are selling glow sticks to light up the night and are available for purchase at What About Linda’s, Whizbang Salon, Spanky's Sports Bar & Grill or though the Tichigan Lake Fireworks Facebook page or website.
Union Grove
The Union Grove Parade Committee, which is connected with the Greater Union Grove Area Chamber of Commerce, is still working on making a decision about the July 4 parade.
A decision will be made in about a week and a half, Chamber Administrator Lynda Studey said.
Burlington
There will not be a parade held in Burlington. However, the City is planning on holding a fireworks display.
The fireworks will start at dusk, around 9 p.m. or later, said First District Alderman Susan Kott.
People will be able to park their vehicles at the ChocolateFest grounds on Maryland Avenue. There will be additional areas to park as well near the grounds.
“We really want people to social distance, but we can’t control it,” Kott said. “We’re just trying to make the fireworks accessible. There’s enough ‘bad’ going on right now.”
The City of Burlington Volunteer Firefighters Association has also canceled its annual dance and fundraiser at Echo Park on July 4 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The association will continue assessing other annual events planned for later in the calendar year, including the pancake breakfast held at the fire station.
