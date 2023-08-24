WATERFORD — Organizers of the Waterford Jam Fest are calling the inaugural event a major success, as it that generated more than $40,000 to benefit the Waterford Public Library.

“It was absolutely incredible,” said Troy McReynolds, owner of the Crazy Train saloon, one of eight participating venues.

McReynolds and other participants said big crowds filled the bars and other businesses that presented live music performances from more than two dozen bands and performers Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

In addition to Crazy Train at 600 E. Main St., the venues included the Bunker Bar, 29224 Evergreen Way, Doc’s On The Fox, 232 N. Milwaukee St.; River City Lanes, 730 Cornerstone Crossing; Spanky’s Sports Bar and Grill, 485 S. Jefferson St.; Waterford Stillhouse, 228 E. Main St.; Rivermoor Golf Club, 30802 Waterford Drive; and Village Hall Park, 123 N. River St.

Music fans traveled from as far away as Milwaukee and the Chicago suburbs to catch the acts, which included rock, country and blues music.

Organizers said crowd traffic was strong Friday and Saturday, and was slowed only slightly on Sunday by hot weather.

Organizer John “J.D.” Gomez said he is impressed by how much money the festival raised, which totaled $44,370.

“That is awesome,” he said. “All in all, it was a good weekend.”

The event was intended to elevate Waterford’s profile as a live music destination and was modeled after South By Southwest, a festival in Austin, Texas, that began in 1987 and has grown into one of the premier live music events nationally.

The Friends of the Waterford Public Library will use the proceeds to restore programs and materials at the library, 101 N. River St., which lost $100,000 in village funding this year.

Jackie Kastengren, president of the Friends group, was delighted to see the crowds and said money raised would be a significant boost for the library.

“That would be amazing,” she said. “We would be very grateful.”

Gomez and his colleagues plan review the event and begin making plans for the 2024 festival.

McReynolds said he heard no complaints from attendees.

“Every one of the staff members at every venue was on their game all weekend long,” he said.

