WATERFORD — Live music fans soon will have a new event in Racine County to put on their summer calendars.

Waterford Jam Fest is presenting its inaugural three-day event Aug. 18-20 that will feature rock, county, blues and R&B from artists such as Bootjack Road, The Sensations, Lunchmoney Bullies, Willy Porter, Malcolm Wright, Indigo Canyon, Maple Road Blues Band, Our House, Electric Haze, Georgia Rae and Ricky Orta Jr.

Shuttle buses will carry music fans around town from one concert to another.

Organizers hope to make Waterford Jam Fest a yearly attraction and establish the western Racine County village as a major contributor to the southeastern Wisconsin live music scene.

The event is being modeled after South By Southwest, a festival in Austin, Texas, that began in 1987 and has grown into one of the premier live music events nationally.

Waterford Jam Fest also will benefit local nonprofits, with the first year’s proceeds dedicated to helping the Waterford Public Library.

The library has been struggling to maintain staff and programs following a $100,000 reduction in funding this year from the Village of Waterford.

The Waterford Jam Fest is intended to restore some, if not all, of that lost funding.

Organizer John “J.D.” Gomez said he was stunned to see venues lining up to participate and sponsors pitching in to make the festival happen.

“The community jumped in immediately,” he said. “It was like no questions asked.”

Admission starts at $10 to board a shuttle and spend the day doing the pub crawl. Other ticket options will be available, too, some including food and drinks.

Participating venues include Doc’s On The Fox, 232 N. Milwaukee St.; River City Lanes, 730 Cornerstone Crossing; Spanky’s Sports Bar and Grill, 485 S. Jefferson St.; Waterford Stillhouse, 228 E. Main St.; The Bunker, 29224 Evergreen Way; The Crazy Train, 600 E. Main St.; and Rivermoor Golf Club, 30802 Waterford Drive.

The music begins at 2:30 p.m. Aug. 18 and continues all weekend, including a special Waterford River Rhythms concert series show with the band Sneezy at 6:30 p.m. opening night at Village Hall Park, 123 N. River St.

River Rhythms organizer Al Sikora, who has been bringing musical performers to the community for nearly 20 years, said he has never seen a local event as large or elaborate as Waterford Jam Fest.

Typically, having bands booked at two or three taverns is considered a pretty lively weekend, Sikora said, but seeing 30 shows orchestrated among seven venues is “quite amazing.”

“Live music in Waterford has come a long way, for sure,” Sikora said. “It’s a growing force. And I don’t see it slowing down.”

Celebrate Waterford returns for its fourth year, in photos Take a bite Baby goat Baby goats Miniature horse Baby goat Bounce house Bounce house Playing with fire Aerial arts Magic Shopping Connect 4 Cornhole BMX BMX