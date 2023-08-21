WATERFORD — Live music filled the air over the weekend, as the inaugural Waterford Jam Fest treated attendees to performances across the community.

The three-day event featured 30 rock, country and blues performers on eight stages in a festival that organizers hope to make an annual event.

“I think it’s fabulous,” Kris Destin said while enjoying a performance Saturday at the Bunker Bar.

Destin and her friends planned to spend the day touring the multiple venues participating in the festival.

In addition to the Bunker Bar at 29224 Evergreen Way, the music was flowing at Doc’s On The Fox, 232 N. Milwaukee St.; River City Lanes, 730 Cornerstone Crossing; Spanky’s Sports Bar and Grill, 485 S. Jefferson St.; Waterford Stillhouse, 228 E. Main St.; The Crazy Train, 600 E. Main St.; Rivermoor Golf Club, 30802 Waterford Drive; and Village Hall Park, 123 N. River St.

Patrons could hop aboard buses to carry them from one venue to another.

The event was planned by local tavern owners who want to make Waterford a destination for music fans throughout the region.

Organizer John “J.D.” Gomez of Rivermoor Golf Club said he was happy to see crowds showing their support for the performers and local businesses.

“We had some good days,” he said. “I think we’re going in the right direction.”

The event began Friday and concluded Sunday.

Proceeds will be given to Friends of the Waterford Public Library to help the library overcome a $100,000 loss in funding from the village.

Organizers said they plan to choose a different nonprofit each year to benefit from the festival.

Eileen Eickner, president of the Waterford High School booster club, was at Rivermoor Golf Club with members of the boys basketball team selling burgers and brats.

Eickner said she was impressed by the music festival concept and its civic-minded purpose.

“It feels great. We love to help out the community,” she said. “I love when the community comes together.”

