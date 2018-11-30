Try 1 month for 99¢
Winter Wonderland Parade 2017
Residents in the Waterford area celebrated the 19th annual Winter Wonderland Parade in 2017. 

 RICARDO TORRES, ricardo.torres@journaltimes.com

WATERFORD — Absolutely Waterford’s 20th annual Winter Wonderland Christmas Parade that was scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 1, has been postponed to Dec. 8 because of a rainy forecast.

The parade is now scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m., Dec. 8, at Waterford Town Hall, 415 N. Milwaukee St., and end at the Waterford Public Library, 101 N. River St.

The tree lighting ceremony and photos with Santa Claus is still scheduled to take place Saturday, Dec. 1, at 6 p.m. at the Waterford Library. All other holiday events are postponed to Dec. 8.

The National Weather Service in Sullivan forecasts all-day rain both Saturday, into the overnight, starting at about 9 to 10 a.m. Amounts of about three-quarters of an inch are expected during the day with wind gusts of 25 to 30 mph and possible thunderstorms in the afternoon.

The storm is not expected to wind down until Sunday night.

