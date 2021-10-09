Waterford holiday food drive back for a second year — with a more ambitious goal

Ortin’s goal this year is to serve 35 families again at Waterford’s Community Church, and to reach another 35 families through a church food pantry in the nearby Town of Norway.

He is getting assistance this time from Angionette Hansen, a Waterford community volunteer. Hanson donated to the food drive last year, and decided she wanted to help directly this year.

Despite being a small community, Waterford has its share of people who are living homeless or otherwise struggling to keep up with the basic needs of life, Hansen said.

“It’s kind of hard to believe,” she said. “You don’t think about it.”

Ortin, who moved to Waterford three years ago from the Milwaukee suburbs, said he noticed right away that the community has a need for homeless and poverty relief.

Since being diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia in 2014, Ortin has dedicated himself to helping others any way he can. He launched Waterford’s holiday food drive last year when he realized people were suffering through the COVID-19 pandemic and related joblessness.

Donors delivered turkeys, hams, potatoes, stuffing mixes, cranberries, pie mixes and more. Cash donations of $250 each came from the Lions Club of Waterford and from Crazy Train Saloon.