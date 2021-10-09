Waterford holiday food drive back for a second year — with a more ambitious goal

WATERFORD — A food drive to benefit families at Thanksgiving time is growing in its organization and is aiming to help twice as many people.
Dave Ortin, who started the food drive last year, is getting more help this year, and he is hoping to brighten the holiday for 70 families, compared to 35 families in 2020.
Ortin said he hopes that the food drive will promote a growing spirit of philanthropy in the Waterford area.
“I’m living in a community that understands community,” he said. “If people see people doing good, they themselves will do good.”
Between now and Nov. 17, Ortin hopes to collect enough holiday food — or cash donations — to provide full Thanksgiving holiday meals to families needing assistance.
Glenna Bastian, co-coordinator of the food bank at Community United Methodist Church, said she was impressed last year to see Ortin and his supporters deliver such a generous food drive.
After the church helped Ortin connect with families in need of assistance, he donated entire holiday meals for 15 large families, plus gift cards to help another 20 families purchase meals.
“It was just amazing what he could do,” Bastian said. “And his heart is in it.”
Ortin’s goal this year is to serve 35 families again at Waterford’s Community Church, and to reach another 35 families through a church food pantry in the nearby Town of Norway.
He is getting assistance this time from Angionette Hansen, a Waterford community volunteer. Hanson donated to the food drive last year, and decided she wanted to help directly this year.
Despite being a small community, Waterford has its share of people who are living homeless or otherwise struggling to keep up with the basic needs of life, Hansen said.
“It’s kind of hard to believe,” she said. “You don’t think about it.”
Ortin, who moved to Waterford three years ago from the Milwaukee suburbs, said he noticed right away that the community has a need for homeless and poverty relief.
Since being diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia in 2014, Ortin has dedicated himself to helping others any way he can. He launched Waterford’s holiday food drive last year when he realized people were suffering through the COVID-19 pandemic and related joblessness.
Donors delivered turkeys, hams, potatoes, stuffing mixes, cranberries, pie mixes and more. Cash donations of $250 each came from the Lions Club of Waterford and from Crazy Train Saloon.
“The people in Waterford got behind me, and we pulled it off,” he said. “It was just so remarkable.”
Organizers hope to make the holiday effort a yearly event.
Hansen said she is confident that donors will come through with enough support to reach this year’s goal of helping 70 families.
“I think we can do it,” she said.