RACINE COUNTY — In an incredibly close referendum Tuesday, the citizens of the Waterford High School District look to have approved $9.9 million in borrowing for improvements at the school. But district officials are keeping a wary eye on the results.
According to final but unofficial results, there was only a three-vote difference between those in favor of the infrastructure spending and those against, with 2,310 “yes” votes to 2,307 “no” votes, according to final but unofficial election results from the Racine County Clerk.
“I feel happy, but I know that could change,” said Keith Brandstetter, Waterford High School superintendent after learning of the results.
Brandstetter said he could not yet be “super overjoyed” as absentee ballots could come in to sway the results, and there’s a possibility of a recount.
The referendum spending is set to cover what district officials call crucial updates like roof replacements, milling and repaving of existing parking lots and the addition of 200 parking spaces as well as the replacement of outdated furnaces and cooling systems.
This referendum follows two failed attempts in 2016 and 2017 to get voter approval for $12.21 million in borrowing for a new fieldhouse.
The district serves the Village and Town of Waterford and portions of Rochester, Norway, Raymond and Dover.
Racine Unified
In the race for the Racine Unified School Board District 9 seat, 40-year-old litigation specialist Kimberly Hoover beat out 39-year-old stay-at-home-father, Anthony Hammes, with 1,753 votes to his 1,365.
District 9 covers most of Caledonia and Wind Point.
To represent Unified’s District 1, 46-year-old inside sales director Amy L. Cimbalnik received 809 votes to prevail over Jared Bellis, a 36-year-old assistant general manager, who garnered 730 votes.
District 1 includes Sturtevant and the southwest corner of Mount Pleasant.
Unified’s District 8 incumbent, Matthew Hanser, who ran unopposed, received 1,909 votes. District 8 encompasses parts of southeast Caledonia and a small portion of Racine.
Union Grove High School
In the race for the two open seats on the Union Grove High School Board, the winners were incumbent and longest-serving board member Dawn Van Ess with 1,218 votes and newcomer and former village trustee, Scott Katterhagen with 1,605 votes.
Defeated in the election were incumbent and 20-year-board member Steve McClelland, who received 1,155 votes, and former UGHS Board member Marcia Vlach Colsmith who received 642.
Burlington Area School District
Incumbents Kevin Bird and Barry Schmaling will remain on the Burlington Area School Board, with 2,148 and 2,107 votes respectively. The third candidate on the ballot, Mary Trottier, who had stopped actively campaigning due to a conflict of interest, still got 1,154 votes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.