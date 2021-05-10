 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Waterford High student to have artwork displayed in U.S. Capitol for a year
0 comments

Waterford High student to have artwork displayed in U.S. Capitol for a year

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Congressman Bryan Steil poses with Ella Hunter, 2021 Artistic Discovery Contest winner.

U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil poses with Ella Hunter, 2021 Artistic Discovery Contest winner.

 Office of U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil

U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., announced Ella Hunter as the 2021 Artistic Discovery Contest winner. Ella’s artwork titled “Blue” will be displayed in the United States Capitol for one year. Ella is a sophomore at Waterford High School and resides in Waterford.

“Congratulations to Ella for winning this year’s Artistic Discovery Contest. ‘Blue’ will proudly hang in the halls of the United States Capitol. Each year, I am impressed by the artistic abilities of high school students across Southeast Wisconsin. Ella’s passion for art and artistic talents are evident in her painting which took nearly three weeks to complete. Thank you to our Artistic Discovery Contest judges, Ella, and all students who submitted artwork,” Steil said in a statement. Saturday’s ceremony took place at Gateway Technical College’s Burlington campus. Sixteen high school students submitted artwork for the 2021 contest.

Ella said she was inspired by a photo of a hawk taken by her pet’s veterinarian. Ella painted “Blue” to thank her vet for the care she provides local animals. The medium is acrylic paint.

Each spring, a nationwide high school arts competition is sponsored by the members of the U.S. House of Representatives. The Artistic Discovery Contest is an opportunity to recognize and encourage the artistic talent in the nation and our district.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What the Colonial Pipeline Hack Means for Fuel Supplies

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Former volunteer wrestling coach at Horlick accused of groping students; one current coach suspended
Crime and Courts

Former volunteer wrestling coach at Horlick accused of groping students; one current coach suspended

According to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday, two former Horlick wrestlers came forward, alleging at least one assistant coach knew the volunteer coach had been seen allegedly taking photographs of the boys showering about 10 years ago. They described having to revisit what happened, upon making reports to the police, as "emotionally traumatizing" and "very triggering."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News