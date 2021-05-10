Waterford High student to have artwork displayed in U.S. Capitol for a year

U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., announced Ella Hunter as the 2021 Artistic Discovery Contest winner. Ella’s artwork titled “Blue” will be displayed in the United States Capitol for one year. Ella is a sophomore at Waterford High School and resides in Waterford.

“Congratulations to Ella for winning this year’s Artistic Discovery Contest. ‘Blue’ will proudly hang in the halls of the United States Capitol. Each year, I am impressed by the artistic abilities of high school students across Southeast Wisconsin. Ella’s passion for art and artistic talents are evident in her painting which took nearly three weeks to complete. Thank you to our Artistic Discovery Contest judges, Ella, and all students who submitted artwork,” Steil said in a statement. Saturday’s ceremony took place at Gateway Technical College’s Burlington campus. Sixteen high school students submitted artwork for the 2021 contest.

Ella said she was inspired by a photo of a hawk taken by her pet’s veterinarian. Ella painted “Blue” to thank her vet for the care she provides local animals. The medium is acrylic paint.