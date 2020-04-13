Waterford High School referendum fails; Voters narrowly reject request to fund school resource officer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERFORD — By a 20-vote margin, voters in the Waterford High School District rejected a request for money to fund a full-time school resource officer.

According to initial unofficial results from Racine County, 3,159 people voted in favor of the funding, while 3,179 voted against.

The referendum asked voters to allow the district to exceed its revenue cap, starting with the 2020-2021 school year, by up to $95,000 to pay for the officer.

The Waterford Village Board released emergency funds on Dec. 3 to pay for a school resource officer, but only through April. That was the day after a 17-year-old student was shot at Waukesha South High School by a police officer when the student allegedly pointed a gun at an officer; the student had actually brought pellet guns to school, but officers didn’t know that at the time.