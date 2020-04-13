Waterford High School referendum fails; Voters narrowly reject request to fund school resource officer

WATERFORD — By a 20-vote margin, voters in the Waterford High School District rejected a request for money to fund a full-time school resource officer.
According to initial unofficial results from Racine County, 3,159 people voted in favor of the funding, while 3,179 voted against.
The referendum asked voters to allow the district to exceed its revenue cap, starting with the 2020-2021 school year, by up to $95,000 to pay for the officer.
The Waterford Village Board released emergency funds on Dec. 3 to pay for a school resource officer, but only through April. That was the day after a 17-year-old student was shot at Waukesha South High School by a police officer when the student allegedly pointed a gun at an officer; the student had actually brought pellet guns to school, but officers didn’t know that at the time.
Discussions of placing a school resource officer in the school have been going on for months. In July, progress on those discussions stalled. Leaders of the school district, Village of Waterford and Town of Waterford all agreed that the high school should have an officer placed there. But they disagreed on how the officer position should be funded and the scope of the assigned officer’s duties.
The measure received backing in the two incorporated villages in the high school district, but was defeated by residents in all four towns that have territory in the district.
Voters in the Village of Waterford favored funding the officer, 1,004 to 718. Village of Rochester voters also favored the referendum, 488 to 466.
Those in the Town of Waterford were against it, 1,270 to 1,130.
In Dover, there were 52 votes in favor and 63 against. In Norway, 429 voted in favor and 587 voted against. And in Raymond, 56 vote in favor and 75 voted against.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.