Waterford High School pushing for referendum to fund resource officer

WATERFORD — Funding for a Waterford High School resource officer could be on district residents’ ballots in the spring.
The proposed referendum would authorize about $100,000 to put a school resource officer in WHS. Both the Town and Village Board on Monday unanimously passed a resolution in support of the referendum. The School Board will have the final say of whether to put the question on ballots for next April’s election.
The village and town boards’ resolutions come after the two municipalities and district could not agree upon who should pay for the resource officer, or how much they should pay; the district had previously proposed paying half of the associated costs, leaving the rest to the town and village. While the entire Town and Village of Waterford are part of the district, so are parts of Dover, Rochester, Raymond and Norway.
“There’s a perception of a more safe environment that can be articulated for students and staff that is more subjective in nature, but there is a sense of comfort and calming when you have a resource officer that is on-staff,” Superintendent Luke Francois said.
All property owners in the district would contribute to the officer’s pay under the proposed referendum, Francois said. The district would pay 73% of the cost, with the remainder to be paid by the village and town.
Under the proposal, the officer would operate under a 260-day contract, with 190 of those spent at the school during the school year and the other 70 spent in the communities that contribute to the rest of his or her pay.
You have free articles remaining.
Police contract concerns
Because the resource officer would likely be a Waterford Police Department employee, Francois has concerns surrounding the potential for the village to cancel its police protection contract with the town.
The Waterford Town Board in August canceled its fire protection contract with the village, casting a cloud of uncertainty over the village’s police protection. The village currently contracts with the town’s Police Department, but is weighing a contract with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, which previously covered the village.
If the contract is canceled, village and town officials have said there would almost certainly be staffing cuts to the Police Department.
“We want to attract the best candidate, and that’s somebody who’s looking for full-time opportunity year-round,” Francois said. “And if the town and village do not have a need for 3½ months of additional coverage (when school isn’t in session) to support their department, we may not get as attractive a candidate.”
25-plus things to do in and around Racine County
RACINE — Over Our Head Players will present the original sketch comedy musical, “KRINGLE ... The Musical?, Part II: West of the I Side Story!”…
RACINE — The Festive Five, a five-night event to kick off the holiday season, will be held Monday through Friday, Nov. 18-22, at Regency Mall,…
RACINE — The Chinese Lantern Festival will be on view through Dec. 31 at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St.
The Journal Times is planning to run a list of holiday concerts and shows in the Nov. 21 issue of Out & About.
RACINE — Racine Symphony Orchestra and Racine County choral arts students will perform holiday favorites old and new at the Holiday Pops Conce…
KENOSHA — The Carthage Music Theatre Workshop will be present “Sister Act” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 15-16, and 3 p.m. Sunday, No…
KENOSHA — Tickets for all performances of the 2019 Christmas Festival at Carthage College are now on sale.
RACINE — The Awesome Young Authors Awards Luncheon is scheduled to be held from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Infusino’s Banquet Hall, …
RACINE — A wine tasting fundraiser to benefit the Racine Symphony Orchestra will be held for ages 21 and older from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov.…
Fall is in the air and it’s time again for the craft fair season to begin. Welcome to The Journal Times’ annual craft fair roundup. Whether it…
BURLINGTON — Logic Puzzle Museum, 533 Milwaukee Ave., will host its annual Hands-On Mystery Object sessions through Nov. 24.
KENOSHA — Into the Space, a fall fundraiser for the nonprofit Kenosha Creative Space, will feature local musicians from 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday,…
KENOSHA — The Kenosha Winter HarborMarket is now located at the Kenosha Masonic Center, 115 56th St.
SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside 38th Foreign Film Series continues Thursday through Sunday, Nov. 14-17, with the 2017 Japanese f…
SOMERS — “Silent Sky” by Lauren Gunderson will be staged Nov. 22-24 and Dec. 6-8 in Black Box Theatre at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside,…
KENOSHA — The fall dance show, “Shift,” will take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 22 and 23, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, in Wartb…
LAKE GENEVA — The 10th annual Beer & Spirits Festival will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 5…
RACINE — Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St., will present “Objects Redux: 50 Years After Objects: USA Defined American Craft,” a commemoration an…
RACINE — “Objects Redux: Clay, Glass and Metal, 1960–1985” is the first exhibition in the Racine Art Museum’s “Objects Redux” series — which w…
KENOSHA — An exhibit titled "Prehistoric Divas" by Kelly Witte of Racine will be on display through Dec. 12 at Artworks Gallery, 4513 Sheridan Road.
SOMERS — Sports are ever-present in American culture. Athletes are given an incredible platform and expected to entertain; but sports have alw…
RACINE — Beginning Sunday, Oct. 20, Racine Art Museum (RAM), 441 Main St., will present "Objects Redux: Studio Craft in Context, 1960-1985" an…
RACINE — Artists Gallery, 401 Main St., announces its quarterly changeover of art beginning in November. New art will be on display from 27 me…
RACINE — OS Projects, 601 Sixth St., presents "Vesna Jovanovic: Field Anatomy" through Jan. 18.
RACINE — The “RAM Artist Fellowship Exhibition 2019” is on exhibit through Nov. 16 at Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts, a campus of the R…
KENOSHA — "The Women of Carthage Alumni Exhibition" will be on exhibit through June 30 in the H.F. Johnson Gallery of Art at Carthage College,…
RACINE — “Get the Picture: The Arthur P. Haas Wisconsin Photography Collection” showcasing 40 works from the ongoing juried photography compet…