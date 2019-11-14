Waterford High School pushing for referendum to fund resource officer

WATERFORD — Funding for a Waterford High School resource officer could be on district residents’ ballots in the spring.

The proposed referendum would authorize about $100,000 to put a school resource officer in WHS. Both the Town and Village Board on Monday unanimously passed a resolution in support of the referendum. The School Board will have the final say of whether to put the question on ballots for next April’s election.

The village and town boards’ resolutions come after the two municipalities and district could not agree upon who should pay for the resource officer, or how much they should pay; the district had previously proposed paying half of the associated costs, leaving the rest to the town and village. While the entire Town and Village of Waterford are part of the district, so are parts of Dover, Rochester, Raymond and Norway.

“There’s a perception of a more safe environment that can be articulated for students and staff that is more subjective in nature, but there is a sense of comfort and calming when you have a resource officer that is on-staff,” Superintendent Luke Francois said.