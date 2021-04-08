Waterford High School is considering no longer requiring masks, against advisement of health dept.

Waterford High School has about 1,000 students and 115 teachers and staff.

Francois said School Board members will review the survey results and make a decision about whether to make face masks optional.

Francois said the idea of relaxing the public health measure has stirred fear among some teachers and parents. Such reaction is expected whenever a significant change in policy is being discussed, he said.

“It’s difficult to do so without creating fear and alarm,” he said. “And that wasn’t really the intent.”

The survey presented to teachers and students asked each respondent to select “required” or “optional” in completing the sentence: “I feel most comfortable in school if wearing properly fitted face coverings for all students and staff is ...”

Although parents are not being asked to participate in the survey, they were notified that the survey was in progress.

The school board held a special meeting Wednesday night to discuss the matter, but no decision was made.

Teacher Mike Nelson, who joined other pro-mask teachers in addressing the school board, said maintaining a face mask mandate is clearly the better public policy while COVID-19 remains a risk.