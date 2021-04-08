Waterford High School is considering no longer requiring masks, against advisement of health dept.

WATERFORD — Teachers and parents are urging school administrators not to relax a mandate on face masks inside Waterford High School.
Students, however, seem to like the idea.
Waterford school officials have surveyed both students and staff to find out what they think about dropping a mandatory face mask requirement aimed at safeguarding against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Teachers and other employees have indicated a strong preference for keeping face masks, with 69 percent favoring a mandatory requirement and 31 percent wanting to make masks optional.
Students, on the other hand, want to go the other way.
The survey showed that 72 percent of students favor dropping the requirement and making masks optional, while the remaining 28 percent prefer to keep the current mandate in place.
School Superintendent Lucas Francois said the survey is not binding, but officials wanted to hear from teachers and students before making a decision about masks for the remainder of the school year.
“We’re just trying to gauge where our community is at,” Francois said.
Parents also have weighed in, with several urging the school district to keep requiring face masks on campus, as most schools in the region have done since the start of the school year.
In fact, Waterford could be among the first to give students and staff the option of taking their masks off.
Officials at both the Racine Unified School District and Burlington Area School District said their face-mask requirements will remain until the school year ends in late spring.
“We will continue to work with our health departments and follow their guidance and recommendations to ensure the safety of our students, staff and families,” Racine Unified spokeswoman Stacy Tapp said.
Although the Wisconsin Supreme Court recently threw out a statewide emergency health order that included a face mask mandate in public places, health officials still urge people to continue wearing masks to guard against spreading COVID-19.
President Joe Biden and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers also have urged the general public to wear masks, as the COVID-19 pandemic remains a public health risk.
The Central Racine County Health Department reaffirmed its position in light of the Waterford district’s decision to consider making masks optional inside the high school.
In a written statement, the health department called face-mask requirements “a cornerstone of safe return to school.”
Some schools in the region have begun to switch from virtual at-home learning for students to more traditional, in-person classroom instruction as COVID-19 vaccinations have been rolled out and the pandemic has shown signs of slowing.
Waterford High School has about 1,000 students and 115 teachers and staff.
Francois said School Board members will review the survey results and make a decision about whether to make face masks optional.
Francois said the idea of relaxing the public health measure has stirred fear among some teachers and parents. Such reaction is expected whenever a significant change in policy is being discussed, he said.
“It’s difficult to do so without creating fear and alarm,” he said. “And that wasn’t really the intent.”
The survey presented to teachers and students asked each respondent to select “required” or “optional” in completing the sentence: “I feel most comfortable in school if wearing properly fitted face coverings for all students and staff is ...”
Although parents are not being asked to participate in the survey, they were notified that the survey was in progress.
The school board held a special meeting Wednesday night to discuss the matter, but no decision was made.
Teacher Mike Nelson, who joined other pro-mask teachers in addressing the school board, said maintaining a face mask mandate is clearly the better public policy while COVID-19 remains a risk.
Nelson said he has been fully vaccinated, but other teachers have not, and many students are not yet eligible for vaccines.
“Follow the science,” he said. “What does the science say — not what does the social media say.”
Parent Lori Richards said she, too, wants to see the face mask mandate remain. Richards questioned the idea of letting students decide the issue, saying that children naturally would prefer not to wear masks.
“It’s more of a public health issue,” she said, “not a ‘what do you want to do’ thing.”
Richards attended the special school board meeting.
Another parent, Steve Hensgen, contacted the school district separately to push for continuing the mandatory face mask policy.
Hensgen, a retired East Troy school teacher, sometimes works as a substitute teacher at Waterford. He said he might choose not to accept substitute teaching assignments there if the face mask policy is relaxed.
“That’s a good question,” he said. “I would have to think long and hard on that one.”
IN PHOTOS: Waterford Union High School and Fox River Middle School's renovations
Waterford Union High School new addition
Waterford Union High School fitness center
Waterford Union High School fitness center
Waterford Union High School studio space
Waterford Union High School residential kitchen
Waterford Union High School industrial kitchen
Waterford Union High School industrial kitchen
Waterford Union High School new classroom
Waterford Union High School athletics office
Waterford Union High School attendance office
Waterford Union High School agricultural center
Waterford Union High School agricultural center 2
Waterford Union High School greenhouse
Fox River Middle School front
Fox River Middle School lunchroom
Fox River Middle School fitness center
Fox River Middle School gym
Fox River Middle School art room
Fox River Middle School calming room
Fox River Middle School project space
Fox River Middle School map
Fox River Middle School collaborative space
Fox River Middle School eighth-grade science
Fox River Middle School kitchen
Fox River Middle School makerspace
Fox River Middle School "The Perch"
Adam Rogan of The Journal Times contributed to this report.