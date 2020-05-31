Waterford High School holds in-person graduation

The ceremony, with attendance in excess of 300, not including the graduates, didn’t even have the blessing of the Central Racine County Health Department. But the Office of Gov. Tony Evers, the former state superintendent of public instruction, said it could go forward so long as the school enforced the state’s social distancing guidelines and had School Board approval.

The Waterford Union High School Board unanimously voted in favor of the plan and Francois said that the school exceeded guidelines in safety.

Every person who entered the building had their temperature checked to make sure they weren’t feverish, and thus possibly carrying the coronavirus that had killed more than 590 Wisconsinites as of Sunday afternoon, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Everyone was also required to wear a mask, but graduates could take it off briefly for the few moments as they crossed the stage.

Each graduate was only allowed to invite two family members. Family members could sit next to each other in pairs of folding chairs on the gymnasium floor or on bleachers, with 6 feet separating each couple.