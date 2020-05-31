Waterford High School holds in-person graduation

WATERFORD — Hunter Werth was overjoyed as he walked out of Waterford Union High School Sunday afternoon. He had a diploma, an oversized cap, a green gown and closure to his educational career.
“Just being able to walk across that stage, it was awesome,” Werth said, beaming with pride. He’s already got a job as an arborist in Burlington and plans to pursue careers in the trades.
His mom, Mary, was one of the parents who advocated for an in-person ceremony.
“I’ve been waiting 12 years for this. We deserved to see this,” she said.
Most parents in Wisconsin weren’t able to watch the class of 2020 walk across a stage in a gown, get handed a diploma and flip the tassel from one side to the other. Ceremonies nationwide were canceled or replaced with drive-thru celebrations or done virtually.
A graduation like none before it
Waterford High School Superintendent Luke Francois said in his opening remarks “In my first year as superintendent, I’d hoped for a memorable first graduation.”
He got one.
Francois said he didn’t know of any other high school in Wisconsin that held an in-person ceremony on the originally planned date, other than Waterford Union.
The ceremony, with attendance in excess of 300, not including the graduates, didn’t even have the blessing of the Central Racine County Health Department. But the Office of Gov. Tony Evers, the former state superintendent of public instruction, said it could go forward so long as the school enforced the state’s social distancing guidelines and had School Board approval.
The Waterford Union High School Board unanimously voted in favor of the plan and Francois said that the school exceeded guidelines in safety.
Every person who entered the building had their temperature checked to make sure they weren’t feverish, and thus possibly carrying the coronavirus that had killed more than 590 Wisconsinites as of Sunday afternoon, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
Everyone was also required to wear a mask, but graduates could take it off briefly for the few moments as they crossed the stage.
Each graduate was only allowed to invite two family members. Family members could sit next to each other in pairs of folding chairs on the gymnasium floor or on bleachers, with 6 feet separating each couple.
When Francois told the attendees that “Waterford Union might be the only school hosting a graduation event on its original date,” parents and family members rose and whooped for a standing ovation.
“Waterford Union remained calm” in the face of the pandemic and “We pressed forward,” Francois said.
Boundary breakers
Although about a dozen of members of the Waterford class of 2020 skipped the ceremony, more than 200 graduates were on hand Sunday to get their diplomas and hug friends goodbye afterward.
Having the traditional ceremony “was necessary for closure,” said Ann Parker, whose daughter Tera Dassow graduated on Sunday. “This was necessary.”
In her speech to her classmates and family members, Salutatorian Jayda Obluck called for her fellow graduates to “continue to push boundaries,” just like their graduation ceremony did.
Valedictorian Quentin Jehn added “Walking into this high school four years ago, we didn’t really know what was going to happen. And now walking out, we’re not really sure what will happen.”
