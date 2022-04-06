Waterford High School facing 'tough choices' after voters turn down referendum plan

RACINE — Voters in two area school districts rejected referendums Tuesday to fund school improvements, but a third district won voter approval for such a measure.

Waterford High

In the Waterford High School district, voters turned down a $19.75 million initiative by a 52% majority. The vote was 2,308 against and 2,097 in favor.

The district was seeking authorization to borrow money — and raise taxes later to repay the borrowing — for needed safety and security upgrades in the 80-year-old high school. The money would have paid for accessibility improvements required by the Americans With Disabilities Act, as well as fire sprinklers, a new fire alarm system, removal of asbestos, replacement of galvanized pipes and other updates.

School Superintendent Lucas Francois said the school board meets April 18 and will have to consider its next steps. With state-imposed tax caps limiting the district’s ability to raise money without voter approval, Francois said, the district could face tough choices.

“We are out of options,” he said.

School Board President Michael Schoenfeld — who was re-elected Tuesday — called the vote results “disappointing,” and said the board might have to consider budget cuts as a result.

“All options are on the table,” Schoenfeld said.

Many of the proposed improvements are required to bring the high school into compliance with building codes and other laws.

The school board will have to decide whether to forgo the updates longer — risking higher costs later for the same work — or to make budget cuts elsewhere to free up the needed money, Francois said.

“That is the challenge that will be before our school board,” he said. “We will have to make some really tough choices.”

Kelly Datka, who was elected to the board for the first time Tuesday, said that perhaps a new “bare bones” referendum will be proposed.

“It’s disappointing that it didn’t get passed. It’s a tough climate to ask anyone for more money.”

The school’s maintenance needs “aren’t going to go away,” she continued. “I think we need to pare down and figure out what our needs vs. wants are.”

Raymond Elementary

In the Raymond Elementary School district, voters rejected a $14.8 million ballot measure to fund a new cafeteria, new baseball field and other campus improvements.

Facing state tax cap limits, the district sought approval to borrow money and pay it back with property tax increases projected at $971,000 a year for 20 years.

A nearly 60 percent majority Tuesday rejected the proposal, with 607 voters saying “no” and 426 saying “yes.”

Raymond School District Administrator Steve Harder could not be reached for comment.

Muskego-Norway

The Muskego-Norway School District was successful in seeking voter approval for a $46 million spending proposal for upgrades to Muskego High School and Lakeview Elementary School.

Voters in the district extending from Racine County into Waukesha County voted for two different referendum questions — one by a 60% majority and the other a 54% majority.

By a vote of 4,355 to 2,813, voters agreed to borrow $27.8 million to build an addition for a new gymnasium at Lakeview Elementary School, to convert an old gymnasium into a cafeteria, and to build an addition at Muskego High School for new science, technology, engineering and math programs.

By a vote of 3,840 to 3,274, voters also approved borrowing another $18.6 million for other construction at the high school, including additions for medical and health science programs.

Muskego-Norway school officials did not provide voters with forecasts showing how much the borrowing would increase property taxes.

School Superintendent Kelly Thompson could not be reached for comment about when the $46 million will be borrowed or when the resulting property tax increases will start.

