Waterford High School facing 'tough choices' after voters turn down referendum plan

RACINE — Voters in two area school districts rejected referendums Tuesday to fund school improvements, but a third district won voter approval for such a measure.
Waterford High
In the Waterford High School district, voters turned down a $19.75 million initiative by a 52% majority. The vote was 2,308 against and 2,097 in favor.
The district was seeking authorization to borrow money — and raise taxes later to repay the borrowing — for
needed safety and security upgrades in the 80-year-old high school. The money would have paid for accessibility improvements required by the Americans With Disabilities Act, as well as fire sprinklers, a new fire alarm system, removal of asbestos, replacement of galvanized pipes and other updates.
School Superintendent Lucas Francois said the school board meets April 18 and will have to consider its next steps. With state-imposed tax caps limiting the district’s ability to raise money without voter approval, Francois said, the district could face tough choices.
“We are out of options,” he said.
School Board President Michael Schoenfeld — who was
re-elected Tuesday — called the vote results “disappointing,” and said the board might have to consider budget cuts as a result.
“All options are on the table,” Schoenfeld said.
Many of the proposed improvements are required to bring the high school into compliance with building codes and other laws.
The school board will have to decide whether to forgo the updates longer — risking higher costs later for the same work — or to make budget cuts elsewhere to free up the needed money, Francois said.
“That is the challenge that will be before our school board,” he said. “We will have to make some really tough choices.”
Kelly Datka, who was elected to the board for the first time Tuesday, said that perhaps a new “bare bones” referendum will be proposed.
“It’s disappointing that it didn’t get passed. It’s a tough climate to ask anyone for more money.”
The school’s maintenance needs “aren’t going to go away,” she continued. “I think we need to pare down and figure out what our needs vs. wants are.”
Raymond Elementary
In the Raymond Elementary School district, voters rejected a $14.8 million ballot measure to fund a new cafeteria, new baseball field and other campus improvements.
Facing state tax cap limits, the district sought
approval to borrow money and pay it back with property tax increases projected at $971,000 a year for 20 years.
A nearly 60 percent majority Tuesday rejected the proposal, with 607 voters saying “no” and 426 saying “yes.”
Raymond School District Administrator Steve Harder could not be reached for comment.
Shown in a screenshot from online video, Muskego-Norway School Board President Chris Buckmaster and other school district officials won voter approval Tuesday to borrow $46 million, after promoting a referendum without indicating how much it would increase property taxes.
SCOTT WILLIAMS
The Muskego-Norway School District was successful in seeking voter approval for a $46 million spending proposal for upgrades to Muskego High School and Lakeview Elementary School.
Voters in the district extending from Racine County into Waukesha County voted for two different referendum questions — one by a 60% majority and the other a 54% majority.
By a vote of 4,355 to 2,813, voters agreed to borrow $27.8 million to build an addition for a new gymnasium at Lakeview Elementary School, to convert an old gymnasium into a cafeteria, and to build an addition at Muskego High School for new science, technology, engineering and math programs.
By a vote of 3,840 to 3,274, voters also approved borrowing another $18.6 million for other construction at the high school, including additions for medical and health science programs.
Muskego-Norway school officials
did not provide voters with forecasts showing how much the borrowing would increase property taxes.
School Superintendent Kelly Thompson could not be reached for comment about when the $46 million will be borrowed or when the resulting property tax increases will start.
How elementary school teacher employment is projected to change in every state
How elementary school teacher employment is projected to change in every state
Elementary school teachers can expect stability in their profession for the foreseeable future, as
employment in elementary school education is expected to grow by 7% by 2030.
A career as an elementary school teacher can be impactful and rewarding, as teachers help shape the development of young children in their early educational stages. Oftentimes, elementary school—especially pre-K and kindergarten—is where a child first learns to follow specific routines, socialize outside of their family environment, and comprehend rules and consequences from someone other than a family member. Elementary education also marks a child’s introduction to various subjects they will continue to learn over the years.
Some typical job duties of elementary school teachers include creating lesson plans for specific subjects such as English or math, assigning and grading homework, observing students’ performances, and communicating with parents about their child’s progress. There will always be a need for educators in society, and though there’s currently a nationwide demand for all sorts of teachers—in the subject areas of mathematics, science, special education, and teaching English as a second language, especially—there’s been a noticeable shortage of elementary school teachers in recent years.
It’s been a challenging few years for school employees, largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has given way to a whole host of obstacles in retaining teachers—temporary school closures, staffing absences, low wages, and increased demands of educators, among them. In order
to reduce staffing shortages, school districts are working on a variety of strategies, such as increasing compensation through federal recovery funds, creating teaching residencies, investing in more recruitment staff, adding more staff members to support students and parents, and overall focusing on employee retention.
The job outlook for educators in elementary and secondary schools is expected to change for the better.
Study.com examined the total employment and growth rate for elementary school teachers projected in 2028 across every state, utilizing data from Projections Central, sponsored by the U.S. Department of Labor.
States are ranked by expected percent increase in elementary school teacher jobs between 2018 and 2028. Estimates for average annual job openings are based on projections, taking into account annual growth and net replacement. To contextualize the current employment base across the country,
Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics is included for each state.
Keep reading to see how elementary school teacher employment is projected to change across the nation.
Anna Nahabed // Shutterstock
#50. Maine
- Projected employment in 2028: 4,830 (-6.2% decrease from 2018)
- Total employment in 2020: 5,760
- Average annual wage in 2020: $53,640
- Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 340
BAZA Production // Shutterstock
#49. Vermont
- Projected employment in 2028: 3,910 (-1.8% decrease from 2018)
- Total employment in 2020: 3,870
- Average annual wage in 2020: $62,750
- Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 280
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#48. Connecticut
- Projected employment in 2028: 16,220 (-1.6% decrease from 2018)
- Total employment in 2020: 15,000
- Average annual wage in 2020: $79,610
- Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 1,180
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#47. Ohio
- Projected employment in 2028: 49,460 (-.9% decrease from 2018)
- Total employment in 2020: 52,910
- Average annual wage in 2020: $64,700
- Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 3,620
LightField Studios // Shutterstock
#46. Alaska
- Projected employment in 2028: 2,260 (-.9% decrease from 2018)
- Total employment in 2020: 3,380
- Average annual wage in 2020: $74,720
- Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 170
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#45. Illinois
- Projected employment in 2028: 61,210 (-.7% decrease from 2018)
- Total employment in 2020: 57,880
- Average annual wage in 2020: $66,140
- Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 4,480
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#44. New Hampshire
- Projected employment in 2028: 5,610 (+.5% increase from 2018)
- Total employment in 2020: 6,480
- Average annual wage in 2020: $60,730
- Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 420
ChiccoDodiFC // Shutterstock
#43. Rhode Island
- Projected employment in 2028: 3,360 (+.9% increase from 2018)
- Total employment in 2020: 4,020
- Average annual wage in 2020: $71,640
- Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 250
Rido // Shutterstock
#42. Delaware
- Projected employment in 2028: 4,400 (+.9% increase from 2018)
- Total employment in 2020: 3,810
- Average annual wage in 2020: $66,140
- Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 330
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#41. Massachusetts
- Projected employment in 2028: 32,110 (+1.1% increase from 2018)
- Total employment in 2020: 29,900
- Average annual wage in 2020: $84,810
- Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 2,390
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#40. Missouri
- Projected employment in 2028: 24,990 (+1.8% increase from 2018)
- Total employment in 2020: 20,580
- Average annual wage in 2020: $52,050
- Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 1,870
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#39. Hawaii
- Projected employment in 2028: 6,520 (+2.2% increase from 2018)
- Total employment in 2020: 4,810
- Average annual wage in 2020: $65,060
- Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 490
Beloborod // Shutterstock
#38. Virginia
- Projected employment in 2028: 36,440 (+2.8% increase from 2018)
- Total employment in 2020: 37,160
- Average annual wage in 2020: $72,620
- Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 2,750
Halfpoint // Shutterstock
#37. Oklahoma
- Projected employment in 2028: 17,830 (+2.8% increase from 2018)
- Total employment in 2020: 16,670
- Average annual wage in 2020: $48,570
- Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 1,350
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#36. Montana
- Projected employment in 2028: 4,550 (+2.9% increase from 2018)
- Total employment in 2020: 4,610
- Average annual wage in 2020: $50,270
- Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 340
DGLimages // Shutterstock
#35. Alabama
- Projected employment in 2028: 24,900 (+2.9% increase from 2018)
- Total employment in 2020: 20,750
- Average annual wage in 2020: $51,280
- Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 1,880
Rawpixel.com // Shutterstock
#34. New Jersey
- Projected employment in 2028: 45,760 (+3.2% increase from 2018)
- Total employment in 2020: 37,870
- Average annual wage in 2020: $73,330
- Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 3,460
Aleksey Dushutin // Shutterstock
#33. South Carolina
- Projected employment in 2028: 22,530 (+3.3% increase from 2018)
- Total employment in 2020: 20,740
- Average annual wage in 2020: $52,960
- Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 1,710
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#32. North Carolina
- Projected employment in 2028: 39,420 (+3.3% increase from 2018)
- Total employment in 2020: 43,200
- Average annual wage in 2020: $50,130
- Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 2,990
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#31. West Virginia
- Projected employment in 2028: 5,740 (+3.4% increase from 2018)
- Total employment in 2020: 6,080
- Average annual wage in 2020: $47,780
- Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 440
wavebreakmedia // Shutterstock
#30. Michigan
- Projected employment in 2028: 38,300 (+3.5% increase from 2018)
- Total employment in 2020: 36,190
- Average annual wage in 2020: $68,850
- Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 2,910
Davco Media // Shutterstock
#29. Louisiana
- Projected employment in 2028: 24,220 (+3.6% increase from 2018)
- Total employment in 2020: 21,580
- Average annual wage in 2020: $49,620
- Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 80
Yaroslav Astakhov // Shutterstock
#28. Indiana
- Projected employment in 2028: 26,560 (+3.6% increase from 2018)
- Total employment in 2020: 25,360
- Average annual wage in 2020: $53,650
- Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 2,020
k_samurkas // Shutterstock
#27. New Mexico
- Projected employment in 2028: 7,180 (+3.8% increase from 2018)
- Total employment in 2020: 7,860
- Average annual wage in 2020: $60,740
- Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 550
Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock
#26. Kansas
- Projected employment in 2028: 16,500 (+4.0% increase from 2018)
- Total employment in 2020: 15,250
- Average annual wage in 2020: $54,460
- Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 1,260
k_samurkas // Shutterstock
#25. Minnesota
- Projected employment in 2028: 24,500 (+4.6% increase from 2018)
- Total employment in 2020: 23,200
- Average annual wage in 2020: $62,560
- Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 1,870
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#24. California
- Projected employment in 2028: 196,500 (+4.9% increase from 2018)
- Total employment in 2020: 156,920
- Average annual wage in 2020: $85,110
- Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 15,070
BalanceFormCreative// Shutterstock
#23. Tennessee
- Projected employment in 2028: 29,830 (+5.2% increase from 2018)
- Total employment in 2020: 27,870
- Average annual wage in 2020: $53,430
- Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 2,290
Halfpoint // Shutterstock
#22. Kentucky
- Projected employment in 2028: 18,720 (+5.2% increase from 2018)
- Total employment in 2020: 18,170
- Average annual wage in 2020: $52,950
- Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 1,440
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#21. Nebraska
- Projected employment in 2028: 11,900 (+5.6% increase from 2018)
- Total employment in 2020: 9,020
- Average annual wage in 2020: $61,890
- Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 920
wavebreakmedia // Shutterstock
#20. Wisconsin
- Projected employment in 2028: 34,590 (+5.7% increase from 2018)
- Total employment in 2020: 26,790
- Average annual wage in 2020: $58,340
- Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 2,670
ChiccoDodiFC // Shutterstock
#19. Arkansas
- Projected employment in 2028: 12,660 (+6.0% increase from 2018)
- Total employment in 2020: 12,750
- Average annual wage in 2020: $49,380
- Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 980
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#18. Wyoming
- Projected employment in 2028: 2,610 (+6.1% increase from 2018)
- Total employment in 2020: 2,440
- Average annual wage in 2020: $59,300
- Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 200
Drazen Zigic // Shutterstock
#17. South Dakota
- Projected employment in 2028: 4,520 (+6.1% increase from 2018)
- Total employment in 2020: 3,880
- Average annual wage in 2020: $44,790
- Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 350
Rawpixel.com // Shutterstock
#16. Pennsylvania
- Projected employment in 2028: 56,820 (+7.1% increase from 2018)
- Total employment in 2020: 53,460
- Average annual wage in 2020: $69,410
- Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 4,430
Robert Kneschke // Shutterstock
#15. Iowa
- Projected employment in 2028: 23,530 (+7.1% increase from 2018)
- Total employment in 2020: 16,290
- Average annual wage in 2020: $55,040
- Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 1,830
Lopolo // Shutterstock
#14. Florida
- Projected employment in 2028: 79,570 (+7.2% increase from 2018)
- Total employment in 2020: 73,840
- Average annual wage in 2020: $57,520
- Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 6,200
wavebreakmedia // Shutterstock
#13. North Dakota
- Projected employment in 2028: 4,410 (+7.3% increase from 2018)
- Total employment in 2020: 4,190
- Average annual wage in 2020: $55,850
- Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 350
Rawpixel.com // Shutterstock
#12. Mississippi
- Projected employment in 2028: 14,880 (+7.4% increase from 2018)
- Total employment in 2020: 12,150
- Average annual wage in 2020: $43,280
- Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 100
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#11. New York
- Projected employment in 2028: 90,350 (+8.0% increase from 2018)
- Total employment in 2020: 92,700
- Average annual wage in 2020: $84,380
- Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 7,090
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#10. Oregon
- Projected employment in 2028: 14,480 (+8.3% increase from 2018)
- Total employment in 2020: 15,030
- Average annual wage in 2020: $71,420
- Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 1,140
wavebreakmedia // Shutterstock
#9. Texas
- Projected employment in 2028: 149,970 (+10.8% increase from 2018)
- Total employment in 2020: 131,370
- Average annual wage in 2020: $56,760
- Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 11,980
Anna Nahabed // Shutterstock
#8. Arizona
- Projected employment in 2028: 8,690 (+11.0% increase from 2018)
- Total employment in 2020: 23,370
- Average annual wage in 2020: $47,910
- Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 700
Studio Romantic // Shutterstock
#7. Idaho
- Projected employment in 2028: 8,680 (+11.3% increase from 2018)
- Total employment in 2020: 8,050
- Average annual wage in 2020: $50,850
- Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 90
insta_photos // Shutterstock
#6. Nevada
- Projected employment in 2028: 11,840 (+13.8% increase from 2018)
- Total employment in 2020: 9,870
- Average annual wage in 2020: $56,780
- Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 960
smolaw // Shutterstock
#5. Maryland
- Projected employment in 2028: 34,400 (+14.4% increase from 2018)
- Total employment in 2020: 27,050
- Average annual wage in 2020: $77,470
- Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 2,810
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#4. Colorado
- Projected employment in 2028: 28,870 (+15.5% increase from 2018)
- Total employment in 2020: 25,130
- Average annual wage in 2020: $56,150
- Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 2,370
dotshock // Shutterstock
#3. Georgia
- Projected employment in 2028: 61,500 (+15.8% increase from 2018)
- Total employment in 2020: 43,610
- Average annual wage in 2020: $61,290
- Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 5,070
Inside Creative House // Shutterstock
#2. Utah
- Projected employment in 2028: 16,400 (+16.0% increase from 2018)
- Total employment in 2020: 12,800
- Average annual wage in 2020: $59,680
- Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 1,350
Vereshchagin Dmitry // Shutterstock
#1. Washington
- Projected employment in 2028: 39,940 (+17.4% increase from 2018)
- Total employment in 2020: 29,080
- Average annual wage in 2020: $74,400
- Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 3,910
This story originally appeared on Study.com and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.
ESB Professional // Shutterstock
