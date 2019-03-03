WATERFORD — Nearly 20 years after voters last approved borrowing via a referendum, the Waterford High School District Board is asking voters on April 2 to authorize financing $9.9 million for needed infrastructure work at the school.
This referendum follows two failed attempts in 2016 and 2017 to get voter approval for $12.21 million in borrowing to fund a new fieldhouse.
This time, the referendum spending is set to include what district officials call crucial updates to building infrastructure like roof replacements, milling and repaving of existing parking lots and the addition of 200 parking spaces as well as the replacement of outdated furnaces and cooling systems.
Those in opposition to the fieldhouse said the building was not necessary, but School Board President Don Engler said that lack of need is not a valid argument this time.
“These are not wants, they are needs of the district,” he said.
Engler said the school has more than 10 levels of roofs that are leaking.
“Right now we have buckets in hallways, so we had to do something,” he said.
The reconstruction and slight re-routing of Highway 20/83 (Main Street) by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation will give the district the chance purchase some leftover land near its tennis courts that it plans to turn into a parking lot, in addition to improvements to its existing lots. Highway 20/83 work was expected to begin last week.
Engler said space for parking was an issue, with many students parking on local streets.
Heating system replacements will come at a high cost, but Engler said the district does not have much choice as its boiler is more than 50 years old.
“One day that boiler is going to fail and we won’t have heat,” he said.
The new boiler is expected to save more than $10,000 per year in maintenance costs and to be more energy efficient.
Other improvements set to be completed with referendum funds include safety projects like the creation of a safe drop-off and pick-up point and improvements to classroom and building doors.
The district is also set to make some program updates by creating a commercial kitchen for foods and consumer sciences classes, a small animal lab for agriculture classes and a new fitness center for physical education and co-curricular activities. Waterford High is also looking to make technology upgrades.
“We’re not looking for the high-end stuff, but we’re looking to give our kids the same opportunities other schools have,” said Superintendent Keith Brandstetter.
Both the fitness center and the parking lot work were included in the fieldhouse spending requests.
After much consideration
Brandstetter said the School Board and administration have been looking seriously at going to referendum since last May, but the official decision — made through a unanimous vote in its favor — came during a December board meeting.
The last time voters approved Waterford High School spending through a referendum was in 2000, when they agreed to allow the district to borrow $9.65 million. Those funds paid for renovations and an expansion of the school, including the incorporation of the former Maple View Elementary School into the high school building.
As the debt from that construction will be dropping off soon, Brandstetter said the tax rate should drop by $20 per $100,000 in assessed valuation, even if voters approve additional spending through the April 2 referendum.
Brandstetter said if the borrowing isn’t approved by voters, the district would likely have to take money away from programming to pay for roof, heating and cooling issues.
“You have to find that money, which means you have to take it from someplace else in the budget to meet your basic needs,” Brandstetter said. “Our hope is that we can go to referendum to meet those needs so that we can continue to have opportunities for kids.”
Other west-end referendums
Voters in three other west-end schools approved borrowing through referendum questions in the Nov. 6 election.
Waterford Graded Elementary District voters — who are also residents of the Waterford High School District — approved a request for almost $25 million to upgrade Fox River Middle School.
Union Grove Elementary District voters said yes to $8 million in borrowing to fund an academic addition, building renovations, upgrades and maintenance at Union Grove Elementary School.
Burlington Area School District Voters approved $43.65 million in borrowing for construction of a new 6th through 8th grade middle school, as well as maintenance, repairs and safety upgrades district-wide.
Brandstetter said he does not believe the voter approved borrowing at other schools factored into the board’s decision, but it did come as a good omen.
The Waterford Union High School District serves all of the Village and Town of Waterford and parts of Rochester, Norway, Raymond and Dover.
