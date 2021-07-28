Waterford High School delays some back-to-school decisions

WATERFORD — While planning to return to in-person instruction, Waterford High School has opted to hit pause on other specifics for back to school this fall.

Principal Dan Foster said during Monday’s school board meeting that returning to in-person was the school’s top priority, but that the specifics of what that will look like will wait with changing guidelines.

Taking a page out of last year’s playbook, the school plans to let families know a week or two before school starts in order to make the decision off of the most up-to-date information.

“Our job is we take some of the guidance given to us and we work within those boundaries as best we can, but also try to work within reasonable boundaries,” Foster said.

Foster said that the school will remain flexible and adapt if needed and noted that he is not a “fortune teller.”