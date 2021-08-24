Waterford High School Board says masks will be optional; also celebrates Olympians during Tuesday meeting

Bernau and D’Alie recently returned from Tokyo, where they competed in the 2020 Olympics. Bernau represented the United States in trap shooting while D’Alie represented Italy in women’s 3-on-3 basketball.

Bernau, while missing out on a chance for a medal by one target during the individual event, was able to secure the winning shot for a bronze medal in the mixed team trap shooting event.

“I’m sure all of you have seen the photo of the excitement on my face after hitting the winning target,” Bernau said during the meeting. “That was just pure joy because I know I didn’t just secure that medal for myself, I secured it for my teammate, Brian. I secured it for my team, USA Shooting. I secured it for Team USA. I secured it for so many people.”

While she had vowed to handle the event with “poise,” she said she couldn’t contain her excitement after seeing the dust come off the target.

While D’Alie did not receive a medal, she shared that she attended the ceremony where the members of the American women’s 3-on-3 team were awarded their gold medals.