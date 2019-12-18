Waterford High School Board OKs April referendum on school resource officer funding

On Monday night, the School Board unanimously approved putting a referendum on the April 7 ballot. The referendum will ask voters if the school will be allowed to exceed its revenue cap, starting with the 2020-2021 school year, by up to $95,000 to keep the officer in the school.

The district encompasses both the Town and Village of Waterford, and parts of Rochester, Dover, Norway and Raymond.

Discussions of placing a school resource officer in the school have been going on for months. In July, progress on those discussions stalled. Leaders of the school district, Village of Waterford and Town of Waterford all agreed that the high school should have an officer placed there. But they disagreed on how the officer position should be funded and the scope of the assigned officer’s duties.

With this referendum, that debate could be settled by voters.

The SRO

The village’s emergency funds only pay for the officer into April, Waterford High School Principal Dan Foster said.