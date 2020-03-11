Waterford High School addition progressing

Also being added is a small animals lab, which will allow the Agricultural Department to bring in livestock and care for them on-site. This opportunity allows for students to study with live animals on school grounds, which Francois said is important and exciting because agriculture is a big part of the fabric of the community.

Parking also will be increased at the school. In the past, it was difficult for people to find spaces available to park their cars, especially those who face physical challenges, Francois said. The new parking lot will be handicapped- accessible and also will help the school to be a better neighbor to the community, Francois said.

Facility upgrades

More upgrades will take place later this year, including roofing maintenance and a furnace and cooling system replacement. Some classrooms will be refreshed, with painting, flooring and tile work, as well as some addition of equipment and addressing safety concerns.

The school’s lighting will be changed to LED, which will be more efficient, Francois said. Also, the school’s stage is 20 years old and will receive needed upgrades. Everything is expected to be done before the start of the 2021-22 school year.

“I am really excited for our students and for our community,” Francois said.