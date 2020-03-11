Waterford High School addition progressing

WATERFORD — Waterford High School has some great projects in the queue, says district Superintendent Luke Francois.
A new addition, funded by the school’s bond referendum that passed by three votes last April, allowed the school to make $9.95 million in improvements. An addition is being built on the north side of the existing building.
The addition will consist of a family and consumer education classroom and commercial and residential kitchens.
Francois said that even though some schools have moved away from culinary arts as a field of study, “we as a community decided to invest in those arts,” Francois said.
The residential kitchen will allow students to develop skills, helping them prepare meals for everyday life, or even for a possible career, Francois said.
“Cooking from scratch is a lost art,” he said. “These improvements will enhance our curriculum so students can be career ready and learn more about the culinary arts. These hands-on experiences are going to be difference-makers for kids.”
The referendum also is providing for the addition of a fitness center for physical education classes, which will bring in cardiovascular opportunities for students, recumbent bikes, weights, treadmills and a studio atmosphere for activities such as yoga and Zumba.
Also being added is a small animals lab, which will allow the Agricultural Department to bring in livestock and care for them on-site. This opportunity allows for students to study with live animals on school grounds, which Francois said is important and exciting because agriculture is a big part of the fabric of the community.
Parking also will be increased at the school. In the past, it was difficult for people to find spaces available to park their cars, especially those who face physical challenges, Francois said. The new parking lot will be handicapped- accessible and also will help the school to be a better neighbor to the community, Francois said.
Facility upgrades
More upgrades will take place later this year, including roofing maintenance and a furnace and cooling system replacement. Some classrooms will be refreshed, with painting, flooring and tile work, as well as some addition of equipment and addressing safety concerns.
The school’s lighting will be changed to LED, which will be more efficient, Francois said. Also, the school’s stage is 20 years old and will receive needed upgrades. Everything is expected to be done before the start of the 2021-22 school year.
“I am really excited for our students and for our community,” Francois said.
The high school isn’t the only school under construction in Waterford. Construction is nearing completion on the addition for Waterford Graded School District’s Fox River Middle School, 921 W. Main St. Work began last June and is scheduled to be completed by late April.
The work is funded through a $24.9 million referendum, approved by voters in November 2018, and includes a new common area, eighth-grade wing, music wing and art wing.
April referendum
Waterford High School District voters will see another referendum on the April 7 ballot. The referendum will ask voters’ permission to allow the district to exceed its revenue cap, starting with the 2020-2021 school year, by up to $95,000 to keep a police resource officer at the school.
Francois said there will not be any town hall meetings or listening sessions regarding the April referendum. Instead, the district is providing voter information online.
The High School District includes the Village and Town of Waterford and portions of Rochester, Dover, Norway and Raymond.