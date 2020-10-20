Waterford High returns to hybrid model after 10 test positive, 250 quarantined

WATERFORD — Following four weeks of full-time in-person learning, Waterford High School returned last week to a hybrid model.
Waterford students began hybrid learning on Oct. 12 after 10 people within the district were confirmed to be infected with COVID-19 and roughly 250 were quarantined. Those numbers include both staff and students. The district also had its first instance of confirmed spread from person-to-person within the school.
Waterford started the school year with two weeks of hybrid learning, with a mix of virtual and in-person instruction. After those first two weeks, most students returned to school in-person, five days per week.
That excludes around 65 students out of around 1,000 who chose to learn exclusively virtually for the first semester of this school year.
The district worked with the Central Racine County Health Department to determine how to respond to the outbreak at the school. For now, Waterford plans to continue hybrid learning with 50% of its students attending in-person classes on a given day, through the end of October. The district administration is set to make a recommendation to the Waterford School Board on Oct. 26 for plans moving forward into November.
Superintendent Lucas Francois said the district chose to take a proactive approach in hopes of reducing the spread of COVID-19 both within the school and in the community.
The district postponed soccer and football games last week because too many team members were either ill or quarantined. As long as there are enough athletes available to play, sports will move forward as scheduled.
Francois said the reaction from parents has been mixed.
“Some parents are disappointed,” he said. “Some people are understanding, and some have wished that we would have stayed fully virtual or in-person from the beginning.”
In a reflection of people across the state and even the country, those in Waterford are divided on the issue of COVID-19 safety.
“Any decision that we make, we know won’t appease all of our stakeholders,” Francois said. “It’s a challenging time and keeping students and staff safe is our priority.”
Francois added that Waterford also wants to maintain a learning environment that is as robust as possible, while following safety guidelines from the health department.
As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in Racine County and across Wisconsin, Francois said, it’s natural that there would be a correlating increase in cases in the school population.
Waterford plans to get feedback from all stakeholders to help determine how to move forward.
