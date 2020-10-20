Waterford High returned last week to a hybrid model after 10 test positive, 250 quarantined

The district postponed soccer and football games last week because too many team members were either ill or quarantined. As long as there are enough athletes available to play, sports will move forward as scheduled.

Francois said the reaction from parents has been mixed.

“Some parents are disappointed,” he said. “Some people are understanding, and some have wished that we would have stayed fully virtual or in-person from the beginning.”

In a reflection of people across the state and even the country, those in Waterford are divided on the issue of COVID-19 safety.

“Any decision that we make, we know won’t appease all of our stakeholders,” Francois said. “It’s a challenging time and keeping students and staff safe is our priority.”

Francois added that WUHS also wants to maintain a learning environment that is as robust as possible, while following safety guidelines from the health department.

As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in Racine County and across Wisconsin, Francois said, it’s natural that there would be a correlating increase in cases in the school population.

WUHS plans to get feedback from all stakeholders to help determine how to move forward.

