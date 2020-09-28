Waterford High, Fox River Middle School renovations complete

WATERFORD — Students at two schools in Waterford are attending classes in renovated buildings.
Waterford High School and Fox River Middle School both underwent construction this year as a result of referendums and are now complete.
A new addition at Waterford High School, funded by the school’s bond referendum that passed by three votes in April 2019, allowed the school to make $9.95 million in improvements.
Construction began in November and was complete by Sept. 1, the first day of school, said Kate Brown, director of communications and marketing for the high school.
An addition was built on the north side of the existing building. The addition consists of family and consumer education classrooms, industrial and residential kitchens, a new fitness center, new athletics and attendance offices and an agricultural center.
The kitchens are offering baking and foods classes, and the family and consumer education classrooms are offering nutrition for sports and life, apparel construction, introduction to health care careers, housing and interior design, fashion design, parenting, child development and care classes, personal and family relationships and independent living skills.
The fitness center is being used for physical education classes, including new cardiovascular machines for students, recumbent bikes, weights, treadmills and a studio atmosphere for activities such as yoga, dance and Zumba.
An animals lab is allowing the Agricultural Department to bring in livestock and care for them on-site. So far, rabbits are already living there and pigs and cows are expected to come next. Adjacent to the room is a greenhouse where plants are growing their first sprouts.
Classes offered from the Agricultural Department include agri-science, veterinary pet care, agri-business, agri-business co-op and natural resources.
Parking has increased at the school and become more handicapped-accessible, accounting for more spaces, easier drop-off and pick-up for students.
The high school will hold a community open house for viewing the new addition, Oct. 7 from 6-7 p.m.
Middle school
The high school wasn’t the only school that got renovations in Waterford. Work began in June 2019 at the Waterford Graded School District’s Fox River Middle School, 921 W. Main St., funded through a $24.9 million referendum approved by voters in November 2018.
A new addition at Fox River includes a new common area, eighth-grade wing, music wing and art wing. The middle school got an updated fitness room as well, with two rows of recumbent bikes, cardio machines, weights and a large-screen TV.
Other upgrades include “The Perch,” an area for information technology students to attend class and work, an updated library, residential kitchens and a new makerspace with work benches and 3D printers. Students with special needs have a designated kitchen space and rooms focusing on life skills as well.
The rest of the school was updated to architecturally match the interior of the new addition, officials said.
