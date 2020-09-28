Waterford High, Fox River Middle School renovations complete

An animals lab is allowing the Agricultural Department to bring in livestock and care for them on-site. So far, rabbits are already living there and pigs and cows are expected to come next. Adjacent to the room is a greenhouse where plants are growing their first sprouts.

Classes offered from the Agricultural Department include agri-science, veterinary pet care, agri-business, agri-business co-op and natural resources.

Parking has increased at the school and become more handicapped-accessible, accounting for more spaces, easier drop-off and pick-up for students.

The high school will hold a community open house for viewing the new addition, Oct. 7 from 6-7 p.m.

Middle school

The high school wasn’t the only school that got renovations in Waterford. Work began in June 2019 at the Waterford Graded School District’s Fox River Middle School, 921 W. Main St., funded through a $24.9 million referendum approved by voters in November 2018.

A new addition at Fox River includes a new common area, eighth-grade wing, music wing and art wing. The middle school got an updated fitness room as well, with two rows of recumbent bikes, cardio machines, weights and a large-screen TV.