Waterford High dad takes to GoFundMe to fund officer after referendum is voted down

But he added that he would hate for the school to need an officer and not have one.

Miller said he was pleased when the Waterford Village Board released emergency funds on Dec. 3 to pay for a school resource officer. That was the day after a 17-year-old student was shot at Waukesha South High School by a police officer when the student allegedly pointed a gun at an officer; the student had actually brought pellet guns to school, but officers didn’t know that at the time.

But the village funds were only set to last through April. Miller was disappointed when the referendum failed, and decided to set up the GoFundMe in an effort to raise at least some money to donate to the district to help pay for an officer.

District weighing options

Superintendent Lucas Francois said the district was aware of the fundraising campaign and that the School Board had the power to accept any donations from the fundraiser and set them aside to pay an officer.