Waterford High dad takes to GoFundMe to fund officer after referendum is voted down

WATERFORD — Jim Miller, a Waterford Union High School parent, believes in the importance of having a resource officer in the school. So after voters decided against funding one by a narrow margin last week, he took matters into his own hands.
On Thursday, Miller started a GoFundMe campaign to raise the $95,000 the district had requested to pay for a full-time school resource officer.
The district put a referendum to voters on April 7, asking to collect $95,000 beyond its state-imposed revenue limit on an annual basis. The referendum failed by 20 votes, with 3,159 in favor and 3,179 against.
A majority of voters in the villages of Waterford and Rochester favored the referendum, while majorities in the rest of the municipalities in the district — portions of the Town of Waterford, Dover, Norway and Raymond — voted against it.
Miller, the parent of a sophomore at the school, said that after sitting in on some emergency planning meetings for the district late last year, his eyes were opened to the importance of having a school resource officer.
“It’s just one of those things, unfortunately, that you need these days,” he said. “It’s like an insurance policy. Hopefully you never need it.”
But he added that he would hate for the school to need an officer and not have one.
Miller said he was pleased when the Waterford Village Board released emergency funds on Dec. 3 to pay for a school resource officer. That was the day after a 17-year-old student was shot at Waukesha South High School by a police officer when the student allegedly pointed a gun at an officer; the student had actually brought pellet guns to school, but officers didn’t know that at the time.
But the village funds were only set to last through April. Miller was disappointed when the referendum failed, and decided to set up the GoFundMe in an effort to raise at least some money to donate to the district to help pay for an officer.
District weighing options
Superintendent Lucas Francois said the district was aware of the fundraising campaign and that the School Board had the power to accept any donations from the fundraiser and set them aside to pay an officer.
Francois said the district was still contemplating how to proceed after the referendum’s failure, as the board has not met since the election results were announced on Monday. The district could decide to fund an officer in a way that would not exceed its revenue limit, for instance by moving funds around within the budget. The board could also decide not to have an officer in the school any longer. Francois he would prefer to have an officer in the school for the safety of students and staff.
“It’s really a board decision at the end of the day,” he said. “School safety continues to be a priority, we just need to look at alternative ways to fund it.”
If Miller raises some money to fund an officer and donates it, Francois said, it will at least buy the district more time to work out permanent funding.
Miller hopes to enlist the help of local businesses to help reach his goal of $95,000. As of Thursday evening, six hours into the campaign, it had raised $400 from five donors.
“Spread out between everyone in the community, we’re talking about a few dollars a year,” Miller said.
Long discussed, debated
Discussions about placing an officer in the schools have been going on since last year.
In July, progress on those discussions stalled. Leaders of the school district, Village of Waterford and Town of Waterford all agreed that the high school should have an officer placed there. But they disagreed on how the officer position should be funded and the scope of the officer’s duties.
Voters in the Village of Waterford favored funding the officer, 1,004 to 718. Village of Rochester voters also favored the referendum, 488 to 466.
Those in the Town of Waterford were against it, 1,270 to 1,130.
In Dover, there were 52 votes in favor and 63 against. In Norway, 429 voted in favor and 587 voted against. And in the Village of Raymond, 56 voted in favor and 75 voted against.
“It’s (a school resource officer) just one of those things, unfortunately, that you need these days,” he said. “It’s like an insurance policy. Hopefully you never need it.”
Jim Miller, Waterford High parent
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.